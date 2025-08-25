NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.07  Changes and New Features
Download PDF

Changes and New Features

Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in 25.07

  • BMC Inventory Enhancement: Added Redfish system/processor schema support for BlueField-3 to provide comprehensive hardware inventory information through standard Redfish interfaces (System Processor)

  • Power Event Logging: Implemented ATX power loss SEL event reporting to BMC during AC power cycles for BlueField-3 systems to improve power state monitoring and diagnostics (ATX Power Error)

  • Boot Device Command Timeout: Enhanced ipmitool bootdev commands with automatic 60-second invalidation when no reboot or power reset execution occurs on host (BlueField Arm) (Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI)

  • Live Firmware Upgrade: Support live firmware upgrades, enabling firmware updates without hots (BlueField Arm) downtime (section "BFB Live Firmware Update" in Installation for DPU Mode)
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here