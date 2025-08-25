Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
BMC Inventory Enhancement: Added Redfish system/processor schema support for BlueField-3 to provide comprehensive hardware inventory information through standard Redfish interfaces (System Processor)
Power Event Logging: Implemented ATX power loss SEL event reporting to BMC during AC power cycles for BlueField-3 systems to improve power state monitoring and diagnostics (ATX Power Error)
Boot Device Command Timeout: Enhanced ipmitool bootdev commands with automatic 60-second invalidation when no reboot or power reset execution occurs on host (BlueField Arm) (Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI)
Live Firmware Upgrade: Support live firmware upgrades, enabling firmware updates without hots (BlueField Arm) downtime (section "BFB Live Firmware Update" in Installation for DPU Mode)