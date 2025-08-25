Changes and New Features

BMC Inventory Enhancement: Added Redfish system/processor schema support for BlueField-3 to provide comprehensive hardware inventory information through standard Redfish interfaces (System Processor)

Power Event Logging: Implemented ATX power loss SEL event reporting to BMC during AC power cycles for BlueField-3 systems to improve power state monitoring and diagnostics (ATX Power Error)

Boot Device Command Timeout: Enhanced ipmitool bootdev commands with automatic 60-second invalidation when no reboot or power reset execution occurs on host (BlueField Arm) (Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI)