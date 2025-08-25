DPU Chassis

The Redfish Chassis schema provides a structured and standardized way to represent essential information about the physical infrastructure of computing systems (i.e., the NVIDIA® BlueField®), offering valuable insights for system administrators, data center operators, and management software developers.

The BlueField chassis encompasses all system components, which include the Bluefield_BMC , Bluefield_ERoT , and Card1 (which represents the BlueField).

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis

Output example: