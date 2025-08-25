Known Issues

4336172 Description: Pushing a PLDM package update to the BMC/CEC without rebooting the host causes the update process to fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: PLDM; CEC

Reported in version: 25.07

4560376 Description: Performing a BMC factory reset without following up with a graceful reset leaves the BMC in an incomplete transitional state, resulting in undefined system behavior.

Workaround: Ensure that after initiating a factory reset, a graceful reset is performed to complete the process. If skipped, re-run the factory reset procedure and immediately follow with a graceful reset.

Keyword: Factory; graceful; reset

Reported in version: 25.07

4029375 Description: The Redfish schema for /Systems/Bluefield/ResetActionInfo is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Redfish

Reported in version: 25.04

4284756 Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Workaround: Setting Boot option enable attribute to false. Power reset DPU. Do not reboot or power reset DPU for a second time. If reboot/power reset DPU does occur, the boot option enable attribute will be recovered to true on UEFI generated Boot Options, but this issue does not affect legacy boot options. Completely disable boot options getting reset by UEFI by using `SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH=TRUE` configuration in bf.cfg.

Discovered in version: 25.01

4259780 Description: Updating BFB image via HTTPS without CA on BlueField-2 will fail and may not return the correct failure message.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 25.01

4261446 Description: When the BlueField-2 SEL log is full, multiple attempts may be needed to load the SEL database and initialize the log.

Workaround: Retry dump generation command.

Discovered in version: 25.01

4276783 Description: Orchestrated DPU-BMC reboot will not work after upgrade if the CEC version has not changed.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 25.01

4177391 Description: BMC Redfish schema contains invalid attributes, causing the Redfish Mockup creator to return elements not found errors.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 25.01

4243159 Description: BMC dump collection is missing procfd.log .

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 25.01

4249132 Description: Copying a file to the BMC that consumes space in the root filesystem will render the BMC unusable after a reboot.

Workaround: Do not copy any files to the BMC. Doing so will require the BlueField-3 to be swapped out.

Discovered in version: 25.01

4178704 Description: When deleting an IPv4/6 static IP address via the Redfish interface, an unexpected failure message may occur even though the operation has actually succeeded. Example for an IPv6 address: Copy Copied! redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv6StaticAddresses": [{"Address": "0000:0000:0000:0000::0000", "PrefixLength": 64}]}'

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU1

3922872 Description: In the Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Entries Redfish schema, the Originator and OriginatorType fields are not persistent following a BMC reboot.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.10

4123370 Description: The error notification is not clear on BFB Update when RShim is not owned by the BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.10

4048673 Description: The AllowableValues in the response for a GET request to the Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT/ResetActionInfo scheme are not updated by the BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.10

4127461 Description: On BlueField-2, when the BMC comes up after reboot and the SEL buffer is full, it takes about 30 seconds for the BMC to finish setting up all of the SEL entries. Until then, adding more entries or querying the existing ones cannot be done.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.10

N/A Description: Ownership of RShim may be ambiguous when ownership is forced by a new host causing several BMC features to not work due to the ownership conflict.

Workaround: Reboot the BMC after moving RShim ownership to a new host. This ensures the BMC correctly synchronizes with the current RShim ownership status.

Discovered in version: 24.07

3877835 Description: openbmctool is no longer supported.

Workaround: The supported management interfaces are IPMItool and Redfish.

Discovered in version: 24.07

4027478 Description: BMC's IP aliasing feature allows multiple IP addresses to be assigned to a single network interface, which permits the interface to respond to different IP addresses.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3995907 Description: The Redfish schema for BlueField data ports ( Systems/Bluefield/EthernetInterfaces ) displays only the valid IP and MAC addresses. Other attributes associated with this schema should be ignored and considered as not current.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3995907 Description: The update to ipmitool version 1.8.19 has introduced inconsistencies between the tool and the BMC implementation, leading to incomplete information being displayed when executing the lan print command.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3995899 Description: The DPU BMC is equipped to detect ECC errors from the BlueField Arm system and record these errors in the BMC SEL. For SEL events related to single-bit ECC errors, the BMC does not recognize the resolution status on the BlueField Arm and consequently logs "Resolved": false irrespective of the actual state.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3925815 Description: When changing the BMC IPv6 address configuration from static to DHCP, the static IP address in the IPv6 list does not get disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3899719 Description: After executing sel clear , the event log in LogServices generates Error.LogsCleared .

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

4005373 Description: DPU BMC does not support the following attributes and schemas within the Systems/Bluefield Redfish schema: MemorySummary , Memory , Processors , Storage , GraphicalConsole , and PowerMode .

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3995906 Description: The BlueField power cycle relies on the PCIe PERST/ALL_STANDBY. If the host does not disconnect the PCIe link, the DPU BMC would cancel the power cycle request to avoid causing server errors. Since the power cycle command is asynchronous, it always returns success; however, if it fails, a new SEL log is created to indicate that the command has not executed.

Workaround: Get the status from the BMC SEL.

Discovered in version: 24.07

3998661 Description: The ipmitool set static ip command deletes both IPv4 and IPv6 then creates IPv4 static IP, then changes the IPv4 address causing 1 more create and delete events.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.07

3914629 Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.04

4064373 Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the eth0 interface. If the user initiates a VLAN interface on top of eth0, the LLDP schema does not function as expected and the transmitted data does not accurately describe the eth0 attribute or the newly created VLAN.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.04

3994990 Description: During a power cycle of the BlueField, the ipmb_host driver running on the BlueField OS may crash due to communication issues with the BlueField BMC, causing the BlueField OS to become stuck.

Workaround: Perform an additional reboot or reset to the BlueField.

Discovered in version: 24.01

3725502 Description: Recording user operations takes place regardless of the action's success.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.01

3598450 Description: The boot process may stall following a non-graceful reboot.

Workaround: Do not issue force reboot to the BlueField BMC.

Discovered in version: 24.01

3664596 Description: When declaring only a secondary NTP server, this server acts as the primary one.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 24.01

3747285 Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.

Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.

Discovered in version: 24.01

3662417 Description: The Arm UEFI is crucial for rapid system booting, activating the NIC for host network communication. The Arm UEFI tries to fetch Redfish host credentials from the DPU BMC during boot-up. If not done within a designated timeframe, UEFI skips Redfish setup and boots the OS, ignoring any Redfish server settings or updates.

Workaround: Reboot the BlueField Arm core again.

Discovered in version: 24.01

3668925 Description: If a VLAN setup is necessary for a specific interface on the BMC, finish all other network configurations (such as DHCP/STATIC) on the interface before implementing the VLAN setting (because the VLAN inherits all configurations from the existing interface).

Workaround: Initialize the network interface: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 ipsrc static ipmitool lan set 1 ipaddr <ip> ipmitool lan set 1 netmask <netmask> ipmitool lan set 1 defgw ipaddr <gateway-ip> Set the VLAN: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 vlan id <vlan-id>

Discovered in version: 23.10

3534150 Description: The BMC and BlueField utilize a shared IPMB channel for IPMI communication. If multiple requests coincide on this interface, users may encounter command failures with timeout indications.

Workaround: Raise the retry counter for IPMItool requests by using the command ipmitool -R 20 * .

Discovered in version: 23.10

3631199 Description: If Redfish is enabled in the UEFI menu (default), then Secure Boot configuration done from Redfish overrides Secure Boot configuration done from UEFI.

Workaround: Disable Redfish in UEFI menu and update secure boot state.

Discovered in version: 23.10

3654930 Description: If the BlueField BMC firmware has been upgraded from version 2.8.2-x or older to version 23.03 or newer, it is necessary to execute a factory reset of the BlueField BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.03

3637527 Description: The BlueField Redfish BIOS/UEFI supports only UEFI mode for BootSourceOverrideMode . If a user configures the BootSourceOverrideMode to legacy , all override settings are disregarded by the BIOS/UEFI.

Workaround: Set BootSourceOverrideMode to UEFI .

Discovered in version: 23.10

3634649 Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the LastResetTime attribute does not accurately capture the system reset values.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.09

3634603 Description: When the BlueField operates in NIC mode, the Arm core does not load any OS. In this scenario, any BMC functionality that relies on extracting data from the OS through the IPMB channel will be unavailable or limited. including: Firmware inventory schema

Chassis schema

Sensors

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.10

3609525 Description: Following a reboot of BlueField's BMC, it is necessary to wait 30 seconds to allow for the complete loading of system services before initiating a reboot of BlueField itself.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.09

3590634 Description: When updating the BMC's firmware, it is critical to maintain the system powered on until the update process is finished.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.09

3599824 Description: In NIC mode, the BMC's Redfish chassis schema contains only limited information about BlueField. This is because, in this mode, the OS is not available to supply the necessary information to the BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.09

3605254 Description: Following a system power cycle, both the BlueField and BMC boot independently which may lead to BlueField's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.

Workaround: Power cycle; Redfish; boot

Discovered in version: 23.09

3388059 Description: When BlueField-2 boots and its services are loaded, there is a possibility that the IPMI over RMCP may become unresponsive due to the default timeout for commands being set to 1 second.

Workaround: Increase the default timeout to 10 seconds when sending IPMI RMCP commands using the -N option. Example command: Copy Copied! sudo ipmitool -I lanplus -C 17 -N 10 -H <BMC-IP> -U <BMC-User> -P <BMC-Password> mc info