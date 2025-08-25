On This Page
- Reset Control Using Redfish
- Reset Control Using IPMI
Reset Control
Rebooting NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 immediately after rebooting its BMC is restricted. The user should wait until the IPMI service becomes operational before rebooting BlueField-2, with a recommended wait of 30 seconds.
Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC):
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/
Example output:
{
…
"PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
"PowerState": "On",
…
}
Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem
A hard reset of BlueField is permitted only when all connected hosts assert the PERST signal. It is crucial for all host devices to assert the PERST signal when BlueFiled-3 is shared among multiple hosts to enable a hard reset.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'
Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.
Force Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem
Force hard reset of the BlueField happens without waiting for
All_STANDBY or
PERST. Users must make sure the server is ready for the reset!
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/SOC.ForceReset
Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.
Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'
Refer to the "Redfish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.
Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS
This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 devices.
The following is supported when operating in DPU mode only.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}'
Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.
Monitoring BlueField Arm OS Shutdown with Redfish
When the BlueField Arm OS shuts down successfully,
PowerState changes to
Paused and
StatusState changes to
StandbyOffline.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
Example output:
…
"PowerState": "Paused",
…
"Status": {
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "StandbyOffline"
},
…
BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.
Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of BlueField:
ipmitool chassis power status
To perform a reset operation on BlueField, use the following IPMI commands:
Description
Command
Hard reset of BlueField (Arm cores and NIC)
Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS
Note
This command is relevant only for BlueField-3.
These commands update the most recent restart cause, which can be retrieved using
ipmitool chassis restart_cause. The value will be reported as "Chassis Control Command".
A hard reset of BlueField is permitted only when all connected hosts assert the PERST signal. This is particularly important when BlueField-3 is shared among multiple hosts. In such cases, each host must assert PERST to ensure that a hard reset can be safely executed.
Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm
OS state, refer to the
0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".
Between each reset control, there should be a wait until the system finishes the operation.
20-second wait in BlueField-2
5-second wait in BlueField-3
OEM command
0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group
0x30.
NVIDIA OEM command to reset the BlueField:
Request
Response
Reset Option
Completion code:
Monitoring BlueField OS Shutdown Using IPMI
After a successful shutdown, the BlueField Arm enters a low-power standby state.
The BlueField Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state
To get the BlueField
's OS state, refer to the
0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".
To get the BlueField Arm to boot back to the BlueField Arm OS, users can either power cycle BlueField or perform a hard reset of the BlueField Arm.
The output of IPMItool chassis power status will show "Chassis power is on".