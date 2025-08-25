On This Page
System Processor
System processor information is sourced from the UEFI and stored in the BMC's persistent memory. This data may be lost after a BMC factory reset and will be restored upon the next UEFI reboot.
A high-level summary of the BlueField processors is available in the
ProcessorSummary object within the Redfish
ComputerSystem schema.
To retrieve this information, run the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
Example output:
{
...,
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
...,
"ProcessorSummary": {
"CoreCount": 16,
"Count": 1,
"Model": "ARMv8"
},
"Processors": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors"
},
...
}
The
ProcessorSummary provides:
CoreCount– Total number of cores across all processors.
Count– Total number of processors.
Model– Processor model of the primary processor.
A detailed list of system processors is available in the
ProcessorCollection object.
To retrieve the processor collection, run:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors
Example output:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors",
"@odata.type": "#ProcessorCollection.ProcessorCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 1,
"Name": "Processor Collection"
}
Each entry in the
Members array represents a processor in the system. In this example, the collection contains a single processor:
CPU_0.
Detailed information about an individual processor is provided in the Redfish
Processor schema.
To retrieve information for
CPU_0, run the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0
Example output:
{
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Settings"
}
},
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0",
"@odata.type": "#Processor.v1_20_0.Processor",
"EnvironmentMetrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
},
"Id": "CPU_0",
"Links": {
"Chassis": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
}
},
"Location": {
"PartLocation": {
"ServiceLabel": "Socket 0"
}
},
"Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
"MaxSpeedMHz": 2135,
"Metrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/ProcessorMetrics"
},
"Model": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1",
"Name": "Processor",
"PartNumber": "OPN: 9009D3B600CVAA",
"Ports": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Ports"
},
"ProcessorId": {
"EffectiveFamily": "0x0101",
"IdentificationRegisters": "0x00000000410FD421"
},
"ProcessorType": "CPU",
"SerialNumber": "Unspecified Serial Number",
"Socket": "Socket 0",
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"TotalCores": 16,
"TotalThreads": 16,
"Version": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1"
}
Supported Properties
Property
Type
Description
string
Unique identifier of the processor.
integer (MHz)
Maximum clock speed of the processor.
string
Processor model number (matches the
string
Name of the processor.
string
Part number assigned to the processor.
string
Type of processor (e.g., CPU, GPU).
object
Status object reporting health and operational state.
integer
Total number of cores in the processor.
integer
Total number of execution threads supported by the processor.
string
Hardware version of the processor.