System Processor

Note

System processor information is sourced from the UEFI and stored in the BMC's persistent memory. This data may be lost after a BMC factory reset and will be restored upon the next UEFI reboot.

Processor Summary

A high-level summary of the BlueField processors is available in the ProcessorSummary object within the Redfish ComputerSystem schema.

To retrieve this information, run the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example output:

{
    ...,
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
    "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
    ...,
    "ProcessorSummary": {
        "CoreCount": 16,
        "Count": 1,
        "Model": "ARMv8"
    },
    "Processors": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors"
    },
    ...
}

The ProcessorSummary provides:

  • CoreCount – Total number of cores across all processors.

  • Count – Total number of processors.

  • Model – Processor model of the primary processor.

Processor Collection

A detailed list of system processors is available in the ProcessorCollection object.

To retrieve the processor collection, run:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors

Example output:

{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors",
    "@odata.type": "#ProcessorCollection.ProcessorCollection",
    "Members": [
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
        }
    ],
    "Members@odata.count": 1,
    "Name": "Processor Collection"
}

Each entry in the Members array represents a processor in the system. In this example, the collection contains a single processor: CPU_0.

Individual Processor Information

Detailed information about an individual processor is provided in the Redfish Processor schema.

To retrieve information for CPU_0, run the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0

Example output:

{
    "@Redfish.Settings": {
        "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
        "SettingsObject": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Settings"
        }
    },
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0",
    "@odata.type": "#Processor.v1_20_0.Processor",
    "EnvironmentMetrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
    },
    "Id": "CPU_0",
    "Links": {
        "Chassis": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
        }
    },
    "Location": {
        "PartLocation": {
            "ServiceLabel": "Socket 0"
        }
    },
    "Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
    "MaxSpeedMHz": 2135,
    "Metrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/ProcessorMetrics"
    },
    "Model": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1",
    "Name": "Processor",
    "PartNumber": "OPN: 9009D3B600CVAA",
    "Ports": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Ports"
    },
    "ProcessorId": {
        "EffectiveFamily": "0x0101",
        "IdentificationRegisters": "0x00000000410FD421"
    },
    "ProcessorType": "CPU",
    "SerialNumber": "Unspecified Serial Number",
    "Socket": "Socket 0",
    "Status": {
        "Conditions": [],
        "Health": "OK",
        "State": "Enabled"
    },
    "TotalCores": 16,
    "TotalThreads": 16,
    "Version": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1"
}

Supported Properties

Property

Type

Description

Id

string

Unique identifier of the processor.

MaxSpeedMHz

integer (MHz)

Maximum clock speed of the processor.

Model

string

Processor model number (matches the Version property).

Name

string

Name of the processor.

PartNumber

string

Part number assigned to the processor.

ProcessorType

string

Type of processor (e.g., CPU, GPU).

Status

object

Status object reporting health and operational state.

TotalCores

integer

Total number of cores in the processor.

TotalThreads

integer

Total number of execution threads supported by the processor.

Version

string

Hardware version of the processor.
