NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU2
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Boot Sequence Overview

  1. BMC starts booting through u-boot bootloader once the power supply is powered on.

  2. By default, the BMC automatically boots into Linux. To stop at the u-boot prompt, users must type the password 0penBmc (note the use of the digit zero in 0pen) within 5 seconds. To boot Linux from the u-boot prompt, type boot.

  3. The BMC provides indications of its status during its operation:

    Scenario

    Message

    At the beginning of the boot process of the u-boot
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    Nvidia Bluefield BMC U-BOOT starting

    At the beginning of the OS boot process
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    Nvidia Bluefield BMC Starting kernel ...

    At the login prompt
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    Nvidia Bluefield BMC OS is up and running

    Upon reboot or shutdown
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    Nvidia Bluefield BMC is shutting down

  4. The default password for the root user, to be typed in once Linux is booted, is 0penBmc.

    Info

    For information on password policy, refer to section "BMC Management Interface".
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