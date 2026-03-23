Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: Initiating an Arm GracefulReset can cause the BMC's Redfish UpdateService to incorrectly report its state as UnavailableOffline .

Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the ENABLE_BMC_WAIT flag enabled, the system may intermittently fail to retrieve BMC Redfish credentials during boot following a host power cycle. When this occurs, the RShim logs incorrectly report DPU-BMC RF credentials not found .

Description: On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the doca-installer --compare command may intermittently fail to retrieve the CEC firmware version from one of the cards.

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