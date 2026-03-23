Bug Fixes in This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
Ref #
Issue Details
4900353
Description: Initiating an Arm
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4875901
Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4860547
Description:
On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4718428
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1