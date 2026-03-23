NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU2  Bug Fixes in This Version
Download PDF

Bug Fixes in This Version

Info

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Ref #

Issue Details

4900353

Description: Initiating an Arm GracefulReset can cause the BMC's Redfish UpdateService to incorrectly report its state as UnavailableOffline.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4875901

Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the ENABLE_BMC_WAIT flag enabled, the system may intermittently fail to retrieve BMC Redfish credentials during boot following a host power cycle. When this occurs, the RShim logs incorrectly report DPU-BMC RF credentials not found.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4860547

Description: On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the doca-installer --compare command may intermittently fail to retrieve the CEC firmware version from one of the cards.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4718428

Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
content here