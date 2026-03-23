NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU2
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RShim Over USB

Network Connection from BMC to BlueField

By default, the BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® interfaces are configured as follows (static IPs and MACs):

BMC

BlueField

Interface Name

"tmfifo_net0"

"tmfifo_net0"

MAC Address

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:02

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01

IP Address

192.168.100.1

192.168.100.2

Enabling RShim on BlueField BMC

  1. Disable RShim on the host. Run the following on the host:

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    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

    Info

    If the RShim driver is not installed on the host, this step can be skipped.

  2. Enable RShim on the BMC using the Redfish interface:

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    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{
      "BmcRShim": {
        "BmcRShimEnabled": true
      }
}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia

    Note

    RShim can be force enabled on BMC even it is started on host. The previous steps are not necessary in this case:

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    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Rshim": "Forced"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Oem/NvidiaManager.SetRshim

    Info

    After force enable is performed, the RShim will be in drop mode if it is enabled on host. The host can regain RShim using systemctl restart rshim after the BMC disables RShim.

  3. Check the current BmcRShimEnabled value and wait until it changes to true:

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    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia

    Info

    This may take up to 8 seconds. If the BmcRShimEnabled value does not change, disable BMC RShim by setting the value to false then repeating steps 1-3.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
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