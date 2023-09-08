On This Page
BMC and BlueField Logs
The BMC and BlueField-2 logs can be collected using openbmctool as BMC and system dump.
Two types of dump are supported:
BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC
System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField-2. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField-2 credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.
The following table lists BMC dump operations:
|
Operation
|
Command
|
Description
|
Create BMC dump
|
Where:
|
Creates a BMC dump and stores the tar on BMC
|
List BMC dumps
|
Where:
|
Lists all BMC dumps existing on BMC
|
Download BMC dump
|
Where:
|
Downloads the user-specified BMC dump
|
Delete BMC dump
|
Where:
|
Deletes the user-specified dump on BMC
The following table lists system dump operations:
|
Operation
|
Command
|
Description
|
Create system dump
|
Where:
|
Creates a system dump and stores the tar on the BMC
|
List system dumps
|
Where:
|
Lists all system dumps existing on BMC
|
Download system dump
|
Where:
|
Downloads the user-specified system dump
|
Delete system dump
|
Where:
|
Deletes the user-specified system dump on BMC
The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField-2.
Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the retrieve command.