Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-46
NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-46

Ref #

Issue

2930671

Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34

3444360

Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200767989

Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200748177

Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
