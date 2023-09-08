NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-46
Change Log History

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2-34

  • Updated LLDPAD to be enabled by default

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2

  • First software GA release
