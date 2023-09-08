Serial Over LAN (SOL)

If the external BlueField serial connection is not available to the switch (i.e. not connected), BMC software enables access to the BlueField through an internal serial connection redirected over an IP address.

To connect to serial-over-LAN use the following IPMI command from an external server:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <IP address of BMC > -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate

For example:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H 10.10.10.10 -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate [SOL Session operational. Use ~? for help] Poky (Yocto Project Reference Distro) 2.3.1 bluefield /dev/ttyAMA0 bluefield login:

The IPMI SOL commands are listed in the following table:

No. Function Command Description 1 Get SOL info ipmitool sol info ipmitool sol info 1 Get SOL configuration data 2 Enable SOL access ipmitool sol set set-in-progress set-complete 1 ipmitool sol set enabled true 1 Enable the properties to be set via set-in-progress then enable SOL access 3 Activate SOL ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -U <username> -P <password> -H <ip_address> sol activate Where: -U – BMC username

-H – BMC IP address

-H – BMC IP address

-P – BMC password Activate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console 4 Deactivate SOL ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -U <username> -P <password> -H <ip_address> sol deactivate Deactivate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console