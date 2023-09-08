Vendor field mode (VFM) allows the BMC to work in a restricted mode with limited permissions.

Enabling VFM automatically performs the following on BMC:

Creates a new non-superuser user with username fieldmode and enables auto-login (only on the serial port) for this user. Stops network services on the BMC and disables the OOB management port. This blocks all network-related operations (e.g., ssh, https, lanplus) to BMC over the Ethernet interface. Disables login for the root user.

The fieldmode user can perform the following operations over UART:

Start/stop UART tunneling to the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Arm OS (i.e., OS running on the Arm core)

Secure firmware update and track update status of BMC and CEC components

Reboot BMC

From the BlueField-2 Arm OS, the user fieldmode will be able to enable or disable VFM.

Disabling VFM automatically performs the following on BMC: