Bug Fixes In This Version

4206212 Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.

Keywords: CPER

Detected in version : 4.9.1

4163840 Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.

Keywords: SMMU; performance

Detected in version : 4.5.1

3746866 Description: The error message IANA PEN registry open failed: No such file or directory may appear when using ipmitool version 1.8.19-7. This message can be safely ignored.

Keywords: IPMI; Debian

Detected in version : 4.6.0

4052874 Description: UefiSignatureOwner field is not supported. If this field is populated with data, an exception occurs.

Keyword: Redfish; UEFI

Detected in version: 4.7.0

4128189 Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded

Keyword: Software; update; Redfish