NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.10.0  Bug Fixes In This Version

Bug Fixes In This Version

Info

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

4206212

Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.

Keywords: CPER

Detected in version : 4.9.1

4163840

Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.

Keywords: SMMU; performance

Detected in version : 4.5.1

3746866

Description: The error message IANA PEN registry open failed: No such file or directory may appear when using ipmitool version 1.8.19-7. This message can be safely ignored.

Keywords: IPMI; Debian

Detected in version : 4.6.0

4052874

Description: UefiSignatureOwner field is not supported. If this field is populated with data, an exception occurs.

Keyword: Redfish; UEFI

Detected in version: 4.7.0

4128189

Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded

Keyword: Software; update; Redfish

Detected in version : 4.9.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 9, 2025
content here