Bug Fixes In This Version
Ref #
Issue Description
4206212
Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.
Keywords: CPER
Detected in version : 4.9.1
4163840
Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.
Keywords: SMMU; performance
Detected in version : 4.5.1
3746866
Description: The error message
Keywords: IPMI; Debian
Detected in version : 4.6.0
4052874
Description:
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI
Detected in version: 4.7.0
4128189
Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded
Keyword: Software; update; Redfish
Detected in version : 4.9.0