Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Added:
RSHIM now exposes whether BlueField device is in DPU mode or NIC mode
BlueField-3 PLDM firmware update while in NIC mode, will apply the new firmware image with system (host) warm reboot on all components including the DPU-BMC.
Introduced a host-based MFT tool query to check if device is physically connected as Socket Direct and Aux card is present
Platform RedFish Management: user may adjust power capping via Redfish power control schema
The following changes in DOCA 2.10.0 (BSP 4.10.0) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:
Software Component
Change Description
N/A
N/A