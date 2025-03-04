NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.10.0
Changes and New Features

Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

Info

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

Added:

  • RSHIM now exposes whether BlueField device is in DPU mode or NIC mode

  • BlueField-3 PLDM firmware update while in NIC mode, will apply the new firmware image with system (host) warm reboot on all components including the DPU-BMC.

  • Introduced a host-based MFT tool query to check if device is physically connected as Socket Direct and Aux card is present

  • Platform RedFish Management: user may adjust power capping via Redfish power control schema

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

The following changes in DOCA 2.10.0 (BSP 4.10.0) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:

Software Component

Change Description

N/A

N/A
