Customizing BlueField Software Deployment
bf.cfg is an optional configuration file which may be used to customize the software deployment process on NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms (DPU or SuperNIC).
To update the BMC components, it is required to provide the
BMC_PASSWORD using
bf.cfg to the BFB/ISO installation environment.
There are different ways to pass
bf.cfg along with the BFB or ISO to customize the installation procedure:
With BFB from the host:
# bfb-install -r <rshim device> -c <path to bf.cfg> -b <BFB>
Using cat command:
# cat <BFB> <path to bf.cfg> > /dev/<rshim device>/boot
By appending
bf.cfgto the BFB and push it to RShim device on a host or BMC:
# cat <BFB> <path to bf.cfg> > <new BFB>
In PXE environment using
bfksparameter to provide a script that will be downloaded by the installation process and run on the Bluefield side at the beginning of installation:
cat > /etc/bf.cfg << 'EOF' BMC_PASSWORD="…" EOF
Or using
autoinstall.yaml. See " Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE" for details.
For a
comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize
bf.cfg
during BFB installation, refer to
section "bf.cfg Parameters".
Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("
DPU is ready" message appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc).
Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message:
Permission denied, please try again.
Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password must be defined in a
bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the
ubuntu user:
Create password hash. Run:
# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
# vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
The
bf.cfgfile is used with the
bfb-installscript in the steps that follow.
To change the UEFI password, add the current UEFI password under parameter UEFI_PASSWORD and define the new UEFI password under NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD inside the
bf.cfg configuration file.
To change the BMC root password, add the current BMC root password under parameter BMC_PASSWORD and define the new BMC root password under NEW_BMC_PASSWORD inside the
bf.cfg configuration file.
Using
special purpose configuration
parameters in the
bf.cfg file, the BlueField's boot options and OS can be further customized. For a full list of the supported parameters to customize your BlueField during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters". In addition, the
bf.cfg file offers further control on customization of BlueField OS installation and software configuration through scripting.
Add any of the following functions to the
bf.cfg file for them to be called by the
install.sh script embedded in the BFB:
bfb_modify_os– called after the file system is extracted on the target partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under
/mnt. So the file path should look as follows:
/mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add
/mntto the path for the tool).
bfb_pre_install– called before eMMC/SSD partitions format and OS filesystem is extracted
bfb_post_install– called as a last step before reboot. All eMMC/SSD partitions are unmounted at this stage.
For example, the
bf.cfg script below disables OVS bridge creation upon boot:
# cat /root/bf.cfg
bfb_modify_os()
{
log ===================== bfb_modify_os =====================
log "Disable OVS bridges creation upon boot"
sed -i -r -e 's/(CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=).*/\1"no"/' /mnt/etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
}
bfb_pre_install()
{
log ===================== bfb_pre_install =====================
}
bfb_post_install()
{
log ===================== bfb_post_install =====================
}
The following is a comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize the
bf.cfg file for BFB installation:
###############################################################################
# Configuration which can also be set in
# UEFI->Device Manager->System Configuration
###############################################################################
# Enable SMMU in ACPI.
SYS_ENABLE_SMMU=TRUE
# Enable I2C0 in ACPI.
SYS_ENABLE_I2C0=FALSE
# Disable SPMI in ACPI.
SYS_DISABLE_SPMI=FALSE
# Enable the second eMMC card (only for BF1 BlueWhale board).
SYS_ENABLE_2ND_EMMC=FALSE
# Enable eMMC boot partition protection.
SYS_BOOT_PROTECT=FALSE
# Enable SPCR table in ACPI.
SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=FALSE
# Select SPCR port when SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=TRUE.
# Either 0 (Port 0) or 1 (Port 1)
SYS_SPCR_PORT=0
# Disable PCIe in ACPI.
SYS_DISABLE_PCIE=FALSE
# Enable OP-TEE in ACPI (obsolete).
SYS_ENABLE_OPTEE=FALSE
# Disable the TM Fifo ACPI
SYS_DISABLE_TMFF=FALSE
# Disable the 'force_pxe' retry behavior.
# By default, PXE boot will keep retrying all the PXE devices.
# If disabled, it'll try PXE interfaces one round then continue the normal
# booting sequence.
SYS_DISABLE_FORCE_PXE_RETRY=FALSE
# Disable BMC Field Mode.
SYS_ENABLE_BMC_FIELD_MODE=FALSE
# Threshold for the correctable errors to be observed
# before reporting it to the OS.
# Supported values are 0-4294967294
SYS_CE_THRESHOLD=5000
# Disable OS error handling via HEST
SYS_DISABLE_HEST=FALSE
# L3 Cache partition level.
# 0: 00.0%
# 1: 12.5%
# 2: 25.0%
# 3: 37.5%
# 4: 50.0%
# 5: 62.5%
# 6: 75.0%
# 7: 87.5%
SYS_L3_CACHE_PARTITION_LEVEL=0
# Enable I2C3 in ACPI.
SYS_ENABLE_I2C3=FALSE
# When set to 'TRUE' UEFI will keep retrying all the bootable
# devices as long as network boot devices are present.
SYS_ENABLE_FORCE_BOOT_RETRY=FALSE
# Enable OEM MFG configuration.
SYS_ENABLE_OEM_MFG_CONFIG=FALSE
# Disable I2C1 in ACPI.
SYS_DISABLE_I2C1=FALSE
# Disable the auto-refresh of UEFI boot options.
SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH=FALSE
# Enable BMC network configuration menu entry.
SYS_DISPLAY_BMC_NET_CONFIG=FALSE
# Enable Redfish Feature.
SYS_ENABLE_REDFISH=TRUE
# Enable RTCSync.
SYS_RTCSYNC=FALSE
###############################################################################
# Boot Order configuration
# Each entry BOOT<N> could have the following format:
# PXE:
# BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>-<IPV4 | IPV6>
# PXE over VLAN (vlan-id in decimal):
# BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>[.<vlan-id>]-<IPV4 | IPV6>
# UEFI Shell:
# BOOT<N> = UEFI_SHELL
# DISK: boot entries created during OS installation.
# BOOT<N> = DISK
###############################################################################
# This example configures PXE boot over the 2nd ConnectX port.
# If fails, it continues to boot from disk with boot entries created during OS
# installation.
#BOOT0 = NET-NIC_P1-IPV4
#BOOT1 = DISK
# UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes)
# Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI
# will always be updated using capsule method
UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=
"yes"
# To change UEFI password set UEFI_PASSWORD to its current value and NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD to the new UEFI password (clear text).
UEFI_PASSWORD=<current UEFI password>
NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD=<new UEFI password>
# UPDATE_DPU_OS - Update/Install BlueField Operating System (Default: yes)
UPDATE_DPU_OS=
"yes"
# grub_admin_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for the "admin" user to enter Grub menu
# Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set)
# E.g.: grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.5EB1FF92FDD89BDAF3395174282C77430656A6DBEC1F9289D5F5DAD17811AD0E2196D0E49B49EF31C21972669D180713E265BB2D1D4452B2EA9C7413C3471C53.F533423479EE7465785CC2C79B637BDF77004B5CC16C1DDE806BCEA50BF411DE04DFCCE42279E2E1F605459F1ABA3A0928CE9271F2C84E7FE7BF575DC22935B1'
grub_admin_PASSWORD=
'grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.<hashed password>'
# ubuntu_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for "ubuntu" user during BFB installation process.
# Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set)
ubuntu_PASSWORD=<hashed password>
###############################################################################
# BMC Component Update
###############################################################################
# BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root)
BMC_USER=
"root"
# BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None)
BMC_PASSWORD=
""
# NEW_BMC_PASSWORD - can be used to change BMC_PASSWORD to the new one (Default: None)
# Note: current BMC_PASSWORD is required
NEW_BMC_PASSWORD=<new BMC password>
# BMC_SSH_USER - User name to be used to access BMC using ssh (Default: same as BMC_USER)
BMC_SSH_USER=
"root"
# BMC_SSH_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC using ssh (Default: same as BMC_PASSWORD)
BMC_SSH_PASSWORD=
""
# BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the
# BMC to be established (Default: 600)
BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600
# BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC
# Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800)
BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800
# UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes)
UPDATE_BMC_FW=
"yes"
# BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version
# (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console.
BMC_REBOOT=
"no"
# UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes)
UPDATE_CEC_FW=
"yes"
# CEC_REBOOT - Reboot CEC after CEC firmware update to apply the new version (Default: no).
# Note: CEC_REBOOT is supported only if currently installed CEC firmware version is 00.02.0180.0000 or newer.
# Otherwise, Host power cycle will be required to apply the new CEC firmware.
CEC_REBOOT=
"no"
# UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes)
UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE=
"yes"
# UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes)
UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE=
"yes"
# pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before
# updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this
# point)
# post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after
# updating BMC components
###############################################################################
# NIC Firmware update
###############################################################################
# WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: yes)
WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=
"yes"
###############################################################################
# Other misc configuration
###############################################################################
# MAC address of the rshim network interface (tmfifo_net0).
#NET_RSHIM_MAC = 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01
# DHCP class identifier for PXE (arbitrary string up to 32 characters)
#PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID = NVIDIA/BF/PXE
# Create dual boot partition scheme (Ubuntu only)
# DUAL_BOOT=yes
# Target storage device for the BlueField Arm OS (Default SSD: /dev/nvme0n1)
device=/dev/nvme0n1
# bfb_modify_os – SHELL function called after the file system is extracted on the target partitions.
# It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under
# /mnt. So the file path should look as follows: /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This
# can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add /mnt to the path for
# the tool).
# bfb_pre_install – SHELL function called before partitions format
# and OS filesystem is extracted
# bfb_post_install – SHELL function called as a last step before reboot.
# All partitions are unmounted at this stage.
The
bfcfg script included with the BlueField Arm OS can be used to dump system configuration information modified with
bf.cfg or through the UEFI menu. The
-d parameter can be used to enable dump mode and the
-l parameter used to set the dump level (how much configuration information is logged).
The following is an example of a full system configuration dump:
