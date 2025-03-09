Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host

The BFB image is available in two formats:

BF-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware and BlueField Arm OS as well as DOCA

BF-FW-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware only

Select the appropriate image for you.

Info Both images end with *.bfb .





To download the BFB image, BF-Bundle or BF-FW-Bundle go to the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

Info To upgrade the BMC firmware using BFB, the user must provide the current BMC credentials in the bf.cfg . Refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment" for more information.

Note Upgrading the BlueField networking platform using BFB Bundle updates the NIC firmware by default. NIC firmware upgrade triggers a NIC reset flow via mlxfwreset in the BlueField Arm. If this reset flow cannot complete or is not supported on your setup, bfb-install alerts about it at the end of the installation. In this case, perform a BlueField system-level reset. To skip NIC firmware upgrade during BFB Bundle installation , provide the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg text file when running bfb-install .

Note All new BlueField-2 devices and all BlueField-3 are secure boot enabled, hence all the relevant SW images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel and Drivers) must be signed in order to boot. All formally published SW images are signed.

Warning When installing the BFB bundle in NIC mode, users must perform the following: Prior to installing the BFB bundle, users must unbind each NIC port, using its PCIe function address. For example: Copy Copied! [host]# lspci -d 15b3: 21:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 SoC Management Interface (rev 01) [host]# echo 0000:21:00.0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind [host]# echo 0000:21:00.1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind If there are multiple BlueField devices to be updated in the server, repeat this step on all of them, before starting BFB bundle installations. After the BFB bundle installation is done, users must perform a warm reboot or power cycle on the host.

To install the BFB image, run on the host side:

Copy Copied! # bfb-install -h syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \ [--rootfs|-f <rootfs.tar.xz>] --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]

The bfb-install utility is installed by the RShim package.

Note By default bfb-install will clear the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc and save it as tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log instead. To preserve the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc , provide the --keep-log argument to the bfb-install command line.

This utility script pushes the BFB image and optional configuration ( bf.cfg file) to the BlueField side and checks and prints the BFB installation progress. To see the BFB installation progress, please install the pv Linux tool.

Warning BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system/BlueField. Doing so may result in anomalous behavior of the BlueField (e.g., it may not be accessible using SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the BlueField.

The following is an output example of the installation of a BF-Bundle (including BlueField Arm OS Ubuntu 22.04) with the bfb-install script assuming pv has been installed:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg 1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled) INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished





In DPU mode, after installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:

Copy Copied! ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

DPU is ready indicates that all the relevant services are up, and users can log into the system.

After the installation of the Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.

Note Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.

BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:

Copy Copied! # cat /etc/mlnx-release bf-bundle-2.9.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod

Check the NIC firmware version from the host and make sure the new version is applied:

Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 q Image type: FS4 FW Version: 32.43.0366 FW Version(Running): 32.43.0318 FW Release Date: 12.10.2024 Product Version: 32.43.0318 Rom Info: type=UEFI Virtio net version=21.4.13 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=UEFI Virtio blk version=22.4.14 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=UEFI version=14.36.12 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=PXE version=3.7.500 cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: c470bd0300cbe708 38 Base MAC: c470bdcbe708 38 Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000001 Security Attributes: secure-fw

If the version of the NIC firmware is different from the running firmware version as is the case in this example, then a BlueField system-level reset is required.

In NIC mode, verify the NIC firmware and BMC components versions using Redfish.

BlueField must be restarted to apply the new firmware. To restart BlueField:

Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS. Power cycle the server to complete the restart.

Alternatively, a server reboot may be done instead of power cycle by following these steps: