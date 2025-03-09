Intelligent Platform Management Interface

The BlueField is able to retrieve data from the BlueField BMC over IPMB.

Issue a command with the following format from the BlueField to retrieve information from the BMC:

Copy Copied! $ ipmitool <ipmitool command>

The BlueField may request information about itself using the following command format:

Copy Copied! $ ipmitool -U ADMIN -P ADMIN -p 9001 -H localhost <ipmitool command>

Note The ipmb_host driver allows the BlueField to send requests to the BMC. Once set_emu_param.service is started, it will try to load the ipmb_host drivers. If the BMC is down or not responsive when BlueField tries to load the ipmb_host driver, the latter will not load successfully. In that case, make sure the BMC is up and operational, and run the following from BlueField's console: Copy Copied! echo 0x1011 > /sys/bus/i2c/devices/i2c-2/delete_device rmmod ipmb_host The set_emu_param.service script will try to load the driver again.

Device I2C Address BlueField ipmb_dev_int 0x30 BMC ipmb_host 0x20

Device I2C Address BlueField ipmb_host 0x11 BMC ipmb_dev_int 0x10

To use a different BlueField or BMC I2C address, you must make changes to the following files' variables.