Known Issues

4248001 Description: UEFI boot options get refreshed/reset upon entering the boot manager section in UEFI menu. Due to this all the UEFI boot options get enabled/active. This behavior is expected by default.

Workaround: To disable refresh/reset of UEFI boot options, the SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH flag must be set to TRUE in the bf.cfg config file and apply the configuration to the system.

Keyword: bf.cfg

Reported in version: 4.10.0

4222194 Description: Running ipmitool from the BMC will show a different output for the discrete sensors of DPU IPMI sensor table than running ipmitool from the DPU.

Workaround: Use the ipmitool output on the BMC side until the ipmitool is updated in the Ubuntu DPU bfb.

Keyword: Ipmitool

Reported in version: 4.10.0

4270602 Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.

Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again. To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.

Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication

Reported in version: 4.10.0

4230957 Description: Upgrades of the BlueField BMC via Redfish may fail while in NicMode due to UEFI trying to reach a wrong Redfish URI that does not exist shown by the log XAUTH POST ... Not Found .

Workaround: Retry upgrade.

Keyword: NIC mode; upgrade

Reported in version: 4.9.1

4186968 Description: Disabling boot options applies the new setting after the first reboot of the BlueField Arm. However, during the second reboot, some boot option settings are unexpectedly re-enabled. This issue specifically affects UEFI boot options.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEFI; UEFI boot options

Reported in version: 4.9.1

4157867 Description: If the SSD is power cycled many times, the file system may be corrupted.

Workaround: Re-install the BFB or power cycle the BlueField.

Keyword: eMMC; file corruption

Reported in version: 4.9.0

4049034 Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.

Workaround: Attempt the following: To update DOCA only, disable ALL repos: Copy Copied! dnf --disablerepo= '*' --enablerepo= 'kubernetes,doca' -y update To update OS components, exclude rdma-core using one of the following options: Option 1 – Disable rdma-corem from dnf.conf using excludepkgs=rdma-core*oe2203sp3*

Option 2 – Disable rdma-core from openEuler.repo file under OS and everything using exclude=rdma-core*

Option 3 – yum update -x rdma-core

Keyword: openEuler

Reported in version: 4.9.0

4119852 Description: Redfish communication may be skipped upon reboot immediately following the installation of DOCA BFB-bundle.

Workaround: Reboot ( SW_RESET ) the BlueField Arm to fix Redfish communication.

Keyword: RF; installation; connection

Reported in version: 4.9.0

3935124 Description: The number of rules users can offload depends on the amount of freed up memory on their system.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Rule; offload

Reported in version: 4.9.0

4098782 Description: BlueField does not support the fru print format because it uses ipmitool version 1.8.18.

Workaround: Read the information from the host using ipmitool version 1.8.19.

Keyword: IPMI

Reported in version: 4.9.0

4129715 Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the native arch flag.

Workaround: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).

Keyword: Linux; GCC

Reported in version: 4.9.0

3957680 Description: Failure to load kernel modules during BFB installation after an upgrade to 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release from 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release, which results in a downgrade to 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release from 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release.

Workaround 1: Before the upgrade that follows a downgrade, delete the expired certificate. Workaround 2: After the upgrade that follows a downgrade, re-install the BFB.

Keyword: Software

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3859084 Description: Running bfb-install in remote mode may fail if the remote server lacks an up-to-date nc software that supports TCP server functionality. This issue is commonly observed with servers such as BlueField BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: bfb-install; TCP

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3876636 Description: RDMA devices are missing after installing BFB in NIC mode.

Workaround: An additional BlueField reboot is required

Keyword: RDMA; reboot; NIC mode

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3960613 Description: When configuring NVMe-oF target offload on Arm, harmless CMA allocation errors appear at the kernel log.

Workaround: Increase the CMA limit or cancel its use using the kernel's CMD line parameters: Add the parameter cma=256M to increase the CMA limit to 256MB; or

Add the parameter cma=0 to disable the use of CMA

Keyword: NVMe-oF target offload; CMA

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3969477 Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.

Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField.

Keyword: BFB installation; grub shell

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3837649 Description: Possible stack trace in mlxbf_i2c can occur intermittently when booting BFB.

Workaround: Reboot the BlueField.

Keyword: Boot

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3964584 Description: RShim driver is not enabled by default after installation.

Workaround: Enable RShim driver manually by running systemctl enable rshim . Then either reboot or run systemctl start rshim to start the RShim driver.

Keyword: RShim driver

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3914629 Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: PXE boot

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3239320 Description: Resetting hugepage size to 0 on Rocky Linux 8.6 using the sysctl tool fails.

Workaround: Use the following command instead: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-<Size>/nr_hugepages

Keyword: Hugepage; sysctl

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3859113 Description: Reloading MLNX_OFED drivers with the command /etc/init.d/openibd restart fails when the NVMe driver is installed and in use.

Workaround: Reboot the machine to load all the MLNX_OFED drivers.

Keyword: NVMe; driver

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3748649 Description: With the numbering of CPUs in an 8-core configuration, the kernel is expected to assign virtual CPU ID numbers from 0-7, where N is the number of cores enabled. With CTyunOS, however, the numbering is unexpected.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: CTyunOS; CPU numbering

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3756748 Description: When performing BFB push repeatedly, BlueField-3 may in rare instances fail to boot with the message " PSC error -60 " appearing in the RShim log sometimes.

Workaround: Reset the card or repeat the operation (bfb push).

Keyword: BFB Push; FW Reset

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3665070 Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if DPA_AUTHENTICATION is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; DPA

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3862683 Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.

Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.

Keyword: Virtio-net emulation

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3844066 Description: On CentOS 7.6 with kernel 4.19, bringing up OVS bridge interface causes call traces: WARNING: CPU: 5 PID: 14339 at kernel/rcu/tree_plugin.h:342 rcu_note_context_switch+0x48/0x538

Workaround: Do not bring UP OVS bridge interfaces.

Keyword: CentOS; kernel; rcu_note_context_switch

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3844705 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the DPU eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the DPU eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3877725 Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log. Copy Copied! echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode. Copy Copied! [ 13 : 58 : 39 ] INFO: Installation finished ... [ 14 : 01 : 53 ] INFO: Rebooting...

Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3855702 Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on rdma-core lower than 48.x.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA; SWS

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3743879 Description: mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed: BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout .

Workaround: Set PCIE_HAS_VFIO=0 and PCIE_HAS_UIO=0 in /etc/rshim.conf and restart the RShim driver. Then re-run the mlxfwreset command. If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before mlxfwreset and bind it back after mlxfwreset : Copy Copied! echo "DROP_MODE 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc mlxfwreset <arguments> echo "DROP_MODE 0" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3613044 Description: Intermittent eMMC timeout issue are observed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: eMMC

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3670361 Description: Rarely, the driver takes more than several minutes to load.

Workaround: Re-run /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure .

Keywords: Driver; boot

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3755143 Description: UEFI synchronous exception is observed at address 0x479B7xxxx where the UEFI module names are not printed. See the following example: Copy Copied! ERR[UEFI]: PC= 0x479B78480 (B4000040 3900001F A94153F3 F94013F5) ERR[UEFI]: PC= 0x479B78480 ERR[UEFI]: PC= 0x479B7E684 ERR[UEFI]: PC= 0x47A0E93F4 ERR[UEFI]: PC= 0x47A0E9608

Workaround: Run software reset or reinstall the BFB.

Keywords: UEFI synchronous exception

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3772177 Description: SSHing to the DPU with Debian 12 can print the following warning: -bash: warning: setlocale: LC_ALL: cannot change locale (en_US.UTF-8) .

Workaround: Run: Copy Copied! sudo dpkg-reconfigure locales

Keywords: Debian 12; locale; LC_ALL

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3704985 Description: When the RShim driver is not running on the external host or when the tmfifo_net0 interface is down on the DPU side, the following kernel warning may appear on the DPU side: virtio_net virtio1 tmfifo_net0: TX timeout .

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RShim; log

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3767580 Description: On Debian 12, the first boot after BFB installation may fail with the following kernel panic: Copy Copied! [ end Kernel panic - not syncing: Attempted to kill init! exitcode= 0x00000100 ]

Workaround: Reset the DPU using the RShim interface: Copy Copied! echo "SW_RESET 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keywords: Debian 12; Kernel panic; kill init

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3771601 Description: On Debian 12, /etc/init.d/openibd restart fails with the following error: Copy Copied! rmmod: ERROR: Module rdma_cm is in use by: nvme_rdma

Workaround: Run: Copy Copied! modprobe -r nvme_rdma; /etc/init.d/openibd restart

Keywords: Debian 12; openibd; nvme_rdma

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3686053 Description: BlueField-2 supports a total of 120GB of PCIe memory space. When the GPU is configured to be exposed to the BlueField, it requests 32GB of space for its BAR0. The Linux 5.15 kernel also attempts to reserve space for the total number of VFs, even if they are not enabled. By default, the A100 allows 20 VFs which each need 4GB of memory space. Because of PCIe memory alignment requirements and other small devices on the bus, this additional 80GB causes PCIe resource allocation to fail.

Workaround: Add "pci=realloc=off" to the Linux command line. This will force Linux to accept the resource allocation done by UEFI and allow enumeration to succeed.

Keyword: VF; kernel; resources

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3678069 Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create a bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0 before installing the *.bfb .

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3747285 Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.

Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.

Keyword: PXE; retry; fail

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3745529 Description: When rebooting the DPU while the host side is running traffic over bond, TX timeout is likely to occur. This generates a TX timeout recovery flow that may conflict with host recovery attempts from the DPU reboot.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Bond; timeout

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3733713 Description: CA certificates in the UEFI are stored in the database provided by the user. It is user responsibility to enroll the correct certificate. The user is the owner of the certificate and should make sure of its validity.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: CA certificates; UEFI

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3733740 Description: CA certificates in the BMC are owned by the user who is required to enroll valid and correct certificates. If incorrect BMC CA certificates are enrolled, then DPU-BMC redfish communication will be invalid.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: CA certificates; BMC

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3666574 Description: Running systemctl restart openibd on the DPU can result in openvswitch service crash.

Workaround: Run /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch start .

Keyword: OVS fail; openibd

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3880194 Description: mlxbf-bootctl command failed to install default.bfb .

Workaround: The following are possible options – Boot the BFB file doca_2.5.0_bsp_4.5.0_ubuntu_22.04-1.23-10.prod.bfb to update the platform software

Download, compile, and install latest mlxbf-bootctl command from GitHub

Edit default.bfb by using the mlx-mkbfb command to incorporate the platform-specific images and filtering out unused images. Example for a BlueField-2 device: Copy Copied! $ mlx-mkbfb -x default.bfb $ mlx-mkbfb \ --bl2r-v1=dump-bl2r-v1 \ --bl2r-cert-v1=dump-bl2r-cert-v1 \ --bl2-v1=dump-bl2-v1 \ --bl2-cert-v1=dump-bl2-cert-v1 \ --bl31-v1=dump-bl31-v1 \ --bl31-cert-v1=dump-bl31-cert-v1 \ --bl31-key-cert-v1=dump-bl31-key-cert-v1 \ --bl33-v0=dump-bl33-v0 \ --bl33-cert-v1=dump-bl33-cert-v1 \ --bl33-key-cert-v1=dump-bl33-key-cert-v1 \ --boot-acpi-v0=dump-boot-acpi-v0 \ --boot-args-v0=dump-boot-args-v0 \ --boot-desc-v0=dump-boot-desc-v0 \ --boot-path-v0=dump-boot-path-v0 \ --ddr_ini-v1=dump-ddr_ini-v1 \ --ddr-cert-v1=dump-ddr-cert-v1 \ --ddr_ate_imem-v1=dump-ddr_ate_imem-v1 \ --ddr_ate_dmem-v1=dump-ddr_ate_dmem-v1 \ --snps_images-v1=dump-snps_images-v1 \ --trusted-key-cert-v1=dump-trusted-key-cert-v1 \ default_min.bfb

Keywords: Software; upgrade

Discovered in version: 4.5.1

3204153 Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.

Workaround: restart auto-negotiation using the command ethtool -r oob_net0 .

Keyword: OOB; IP

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3601491 Description: Symmetric pause must be enabled in the DHCP server for the OOB to be able to reliably get an IP address assigned.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OOB; IP

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3673330 Description: On Debian 12, Arm ports remain in Legacy mode after multiple Arm reboot iterations. The following error message appears in /var/log/syslog : Copy Copied! mlnx_bf_configure[ 2601 ]: ERR: Failed to configure switchdev mode for 0000 : 03 : 00.0 after 61 retries

Workaround: Run: Copy Copied! $ echo SET_MODE_RETRY_NUM= 300 >> /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf $ reboot

Keyword: Debian; Arm

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3695543 Description: PXE boot may fail after a firmware upgrade from 32.36.xxxx, 32.37.xxxx, to 32.38.xxxx and above.

Workaround: Create /etc/bf.cfg with the following lines, then run bfcfg to recreate the PXE boot entries: Copy Copied! BOOT0=DISK BOOT1=NET-NIC_P0-IPV4 BOOT2=NET-NIC_P0-IPV6 BOOT3=NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 BOOT4=NET-NIC_P1-IPV6 BOOT5=NET-OOB-IPV4 BOOT6=NET-OOB-IPV6

Keyword: MAC allocation; PXE boot

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3647476 Description: Debian 12 OS does not support CT tunnel offload.

Workaround: Recompile the kernel with CONFIG_NET_TC_SKB_EXT set.

Keyword: Connection tracking; Linux

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3007696 Description: When configuring a static IP address for tmfifo_net0 interface in /etc/network/interfaces , the IP address is lost after restarting the RShim driver on Debian Linux.

Workaround: Use netplan configuration. For example Copy Copied! # cat /etc/netplan/tmfifo_net0.yaml network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168 . 100.1 / 30 dhcp4: false Then run "netplan apply".

Keyword: IP address; tmfifo_net0; host

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3670628 Description: When NIC subsystem is in recovery mode, the interface towards to NVMe is not accessible. Thus, the SSD boot device would not be available.

Workaround: The admin must configure the Arm subsystem boot device to boot from the eMMC, for example.

Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3702393 Description: On rare occasions, the boot process part of SWRESET (via RShim) or FWRESET (via mlxfwreset) may result in a device hanging on the boot flow or cause the host server to reboot.

Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and then a power cycle.

Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3665724 Description: If the UEFI password is an empty string (""), then it cannot be changed via Redfish.

Workaround: UEFI; password; Redfish

Keyword: UEFI; password; Redfish

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3671185 Description: XFRM rules must be deleted before driver restart or warm reboot are performed.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3666160 Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF >1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform graceful shutdown, then power cycle, and then install the BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation

Reported in version: 4.2.2

3605254 Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.

Workaround: Wait until the BMC is done booting before issuing a reset command to the DPU.

Keyword: Power cycle; Redfish; boot

Reported in version: 4.2.1

3602044 Description: When the public key is deleted while Redfish is enabled, UEFI secure boot is disabled and UEFI reverts to Setup Mode (i.e., the SecureBootEnable Redfish property is reset to false ). If later, the public key is re-enrolled, the platform does not implement UEFI secure boot until the SecureBootEnable Redfish property is explicitly changed to true .

Workaround: Set SecureBootEnable to true using the Redfish API.

Keyword: Redfish; UEFI secure boot

Reported in version: 4.2.1

3592080 Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 4.2.1

3568341 Description: Downgrading BSP software from 4.2.0 fails if UEFI secure boot is enabled.

Workaround: Disable UEFI secure boot before downgrading.

Keyword: Software; downgrade

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3566042 Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3546474 Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On the DPU, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg .

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3546202 Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error: Copy Copied! [ 3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3306489 Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keyword: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3538486 Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.

Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.

Keyword: Virtio-net; LAG

Reported in version: 4.2.0

3462630 Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed: Copy Copied! error: shim_lock protocol not found. error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3412847 Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Socket-Direct; support

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3448841 Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0 . For example: Copy Copied! echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3413938 Description: Using mlnx-sf script, creating and deleting an SF with same ID number in a stressful manner may cause the setup to hang due to a race between create and delete commands.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hang; mlnx-sf

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3452740 Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3273435 Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keywords: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 4.0.2

2706803 Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3264224 Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from p0 even though efibootmgr returns a successful result.

Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.

Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr

Reported in version: 3.9.3.1

3188415 Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Arm; firmware; update

Reported in version: 3.9.2

N/A Description: The BootOptionEnabled attribute changes back to true after DPU-force reset.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Redfish; BootOptionEnabled

Reported in version: 3.9.2

3012182 Description: The command ethtool -I --show-fec is not supported by the DPU with kernel 5.4.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Kernel; show-fec

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2855986 Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .

Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.

Keywords: Virtio-net; VF

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2863456 Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2982184 Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.

Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.

Keywords: Reset; EEPROM

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2853408 Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.

Workaround: Run " mlxconfig -d <mst dev> set PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE=0 ".

Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2934833 Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle

Reported in version: 3.8.5

2911425 Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs ( PF_TOTAL_SF=252 ) are configured.

Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.

Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS

Reported in version: 3.8.5

N/A Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP

Reported in version: 3.8.0

2846108 Description: Setting VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL does not work when there are active SFs or VFs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF

Reported in version: 3.8.0

2750499 Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink ( /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink ). The default devlink from the OS may produce failure (e.g., devlink port show -j ).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Devlink

Reported in version: 3.7.1

2730157 Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).

Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.

Keywords: Kernel; upgrade

Reported in version: 3.7.0

2706710 Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net controller

Reported in version: 3.7.0

2685478 Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2

Reported in version: 3.7.0

2684501 Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers cma_alloc failures in the dmesg log.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory

Reported in version: 3.7.0

2590016 Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699

2590016 Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).

Workaround: Set OPENSSL_CONF=/etc/ssl/openssl.cnf.orig before using the curl utility. For example: Copy Copied! # OPENSSL_CONF=/etc/ssl/openssl.cnf.orig curl -O https://tpo.pe/pathogen.vim Note OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.

Keywords: OpenSSL; curl

Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699

2407897 Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256. The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.

Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.

Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim

Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699

2445289 Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MFT; secure boot

Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601

2377021 Description: Executing sudo poweroff on the Arm side causes the system to hang.

Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown, then reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.

Keywords: Hang; reboot

Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563

2350132 Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27​​​​​​​.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle

Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563

2581408 Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.

Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.

Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm

Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176

1859322 Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.

Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.

Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot

Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082

1899921 Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.

Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.

Keywords: SNAP

Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000

1911618 Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.

Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.

Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns