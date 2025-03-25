Software Installation and Upgrade

Info It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.

Note Important! Make sure to update DOCA on the host side before installing the BF-bundle on BlueField.

NVIDIA® BlueField® is shipped with the BlueField software based on Ubuntu 22.04 pre-installed. The DPU's Arm execution environment has the capability of being functionally isolated from the host server and uses a dedicated network management interface (separate from the host server's management interface). The Arm cores can run the Open vSwitch Database (OVSDB) or other virtual switches to create a secure solution for bare metal provisioning.

The software package also includes support for DPDK as well as applications for accelerated encryption.

The BlueField DPU supports several methods for OS deployment and upgrade:

Full OS image deployment using a BlueField boot stream file (BFB) via RShim interface Info This installation method is compatible with SuperNICs.

Full OS deployment using PXE which can be used over different network interfaces available on the BlueField DPU (1GbE mgmt, tmfifo or NVIDIA® ConnectX®)

Individual packages can be installed or upgraded using standard Linux package management tools (e.g., apt, dpkg, etc.)

The DPU's BMC software (i.e., BMC firmware, ERoT firmware, DPU golden image, and NIC firmware golden image) is included in the BF-Bundle and BF-FW-Bundle BFB files. The BFB installation updates BMC software components automatically if BMC credentials (i.e., BMC_USER and BMC_PASSWORD ) are provided in bf.cfg.

Info The minimum BMC Firmware version that supports this method of BMC upgrade from BFB image, is 23.07. If your BMC firmware version is lower, follow the NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software documentation to upgrade BMC firmware. The BMC version can be obtained by following instructions here.

Info BMC_REBOOT="no" by default. This will require BMC to be rebooted after BFB installation process finish to apply the new BMC firmware version. BMC reboot will reset the BMC console.

Info Upgrading BlueField software using BFB-bundle, performs NIC firmware update by default. Host system-level reset or power cycle is required to apply the new firmware.

A firmware-only BFB, bf-fwbundle-<version>.prod.bfb , is available for BlueField devices for day 2 operations, updating all firmware components aside from Arm OS and DOCA software.