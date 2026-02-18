NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.1  Bug Fixes History
Download PDF

Bug Fixes History

Ref #Details
4432078Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.
Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4438514Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message: mlxbf3_gpio MLNXBF33:01: error -ENXIO: IRQ index 0 not found.
Keywords: Logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4546487Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.
Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548563Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running modprobe optee fails with Operation not supported.
Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548705Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the doca-sosreport package, preventing generation of SOS diagnostic reports.
Keywords: BFB; doca-sosreport; missing package
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4582160Description: Running dmidecode -t 16 on BlueField-3 may show an incorrect "Number Of Devices" in the physical memory array section. Systems with two memory devices may report only one.
Keywords: SMBIOS; dmidecode; memory devices
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4612418Description: Configuring hugepages through /etc/default/grub (e.g., default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=6) does not take effect after reboot.
Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4652620Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.
Keywords: CPPC utilization
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4519591Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4550064Description: When running sos report, several plugins such as kernel, process, and processor may time out during report generation. The timeouts are harmless; reports still generate successfully.
Keywords: Kernel boot failure
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4626552Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational [INFO] message rather than an [ERROR].
Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4643378Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.
Keywords: I2C; IPMI
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4656521Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the openibd driver service on the Arm side may fail if user applications (e.g., reactor_0) are still holding InfiniBand device handles. The service reports Cannot unload the InfiniBand driver stack.
Keywords: Debian; driver restart
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4454034Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use iptables-legacy, causing failures in packet filtering rules on the DPU OS.
Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4545442Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.
Keywords: Software upgrade
Detected in version: 4.11.0

4496857

4430658

Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 is printed to the DPU Arm console. RShim BOOT_MODE is set to 0.
Keywords: Arm; RShim
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4507962Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4518296Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4417958Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in /etc/grub.d/40_custom.
Keywords: GUI; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.9.1
3914629Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
Keyword: PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.7.0
4265126Description: Enabling CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING in the kernel causes the IPMI message handler to send panic events to the BMC, which can hang on BlueField systems.
Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event
Detected in version: 4.5.0
4454034Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use iptables-legacy, causing failures in packet filtering rules on the DPU OS.
Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS
Detected in version: 4.11.0
4545442Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.
Keywords: Software upgrade
Detected in version: 4.11.0

4496857

4430658

Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 is printed to the DPU Arm console. RShim BOOT_MODE is set to 0.
Keywords: Arm; RShim
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4507962Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions may be missing in the host query output.
Keywords: Host; firmware
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4518296Description: LFWP firmware upgrade fails to update BMC and CEC components due to missing firmware images in the bundle, caused by DPU Part Number detection failure.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Detected in version: 4.9.3
4417958Description: GRUB menu access fails due to formatting error in /etc/grub.d/40_custom.
Keywords: GUI; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.9.1
3914629Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
Keyword: PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.7.0
4265126Description: Enabling CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING in the kernel causes the IPMI message handler to send panic events to the BMC, which can hang on BlueField systems.
Keywords: SEL logging; IPMI panic event
Detected in version: 4.5.0
4284756Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4211513Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4196880Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4389380Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4384302Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
Keywords: Partition; update
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4390904Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
Keywords: NIC mode; installation
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4370524Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4353110

Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:

- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode- push the new release bfb

Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4206212Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.
Keywords: CPER
Detected in version : 4.9.1
4163840Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.
Keywords: SMMU; performance
Detected in version : 4.5.1
3746866 Description: The error message IANA PEN registry open failed: No such file or directory may appear when using ipmitool version 1.8.19-7. This message can be safely ignored.
Keywords: IPMI; Debian
Detected in version : 4.6.0
4052874Description: UefiSignatureOwner field is not supported. If this field is populated with data, an exception occurs.
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI
Detected in version: 4.7.0
4128189Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded
Keyword: Software; update; Redfish
Detected in version : 4.9.0
3836598 Description: BIOS attribute in Redfish schema "SPCR UART" does not comply with expected format.
Keyword: Redfish; BIOS
Fixed in version: 4.9.0
4035187 Description: When eMMC is stuck, Linux tries to recover it including resetting the eMMC itself and re-initializing it.
Keyword: eMMC stuck
Fixed in version: 4.9.0
3894907 Description: eMMC clock toggling loop is observed after boot is completed.
Keyword: eMMC; GPIO; toggling
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3863011 Description: Restarting openibd results in kernel panic after modifying kernel IPsec configurations.
Keyword: IPsec
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3878458 Description: /usr/lib/udev/rules.d/80-ifupdown.rules runs /lib/udev/ifupdown-hotplug which uses ifquery for all newly created interfaces. This dramatically slows down SF interfaces creation.
Keyword: Subfunction
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3901511 Description: Failure to verify measurements when UEFI secure boot is enabled.
Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3875394 Description: After the BFB installation, the root partition UUID in /etc/fstab does not match current partition UUID. As a result root partition is mounted as read-only: /dev/nvme0n1p2 on / type xfs (ro,relatime,attr2,inode64,logbufs=8,logbsize=32k,noquota).
Keyword: Read-only; OL; UUID
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3881941 Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.
Keyword: RShim; driver
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3886315

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0  r

Keyword: Arm; shutdown
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3956210 Description: BMC version change using BFB installation can fail if the previous BMC version change process did not finish.
Keyword: BMC
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3950114 Description: QP number can go beyond 0xFFFF. Change datatype to uint32_t to hold entire value.
Keyword: Virtnet
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3980842 Description: Openibd queries deprecated parameter ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER until the query times out.
Keyword: Service; openibd
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3948009 Description: The command bfcfg -d may show an incorrect OOB MAC address.
Keywords: OOB; MAC
Fixed in version: 4.8.0
3814526 Description: Kubernetes official repository changed location and it causes apt/yum failures on BlueField OSes older than BSP 4.7.0 (DOCA 2.7.0).
Keywords: Kubernetes; OS
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3814526 Description: The location of the official Kubernetes repository changed, causing apt/yum failures.
Keywords: Kubernetes
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3820661 Description: Virtio-net may see TX timeout on specific queues.
Keywords: Emulated devices
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3850459 Description: BMC components update fails while using default BMC root password.
Keywords: BMC; update
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3774088 Description: When enrolling a certificate to the UEFI DB, the failure message "ERROR: Unsupported file type!" is displayed when the DB was full.
Keywords: SNAP; UEFI; error
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3787003 Description: Host PCIe driver hangs when hot plugging a device due to SF creation and error flow handling failure.
Keywords: Subfunction; hot-plug
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3663398 Description: On rare occasions, OP-TEE may panic upon boot.
Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3677366 Description: On rare occasions, the devices /dev/tpm0 and /dev/tpmrm0 are not created triggering an fTPM panic during boot. This message indicates that the fTPM over OP-TEE feature is not functional.
Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3712916

Description: The following fTMP over OP-TEE error appears when booting BlueField:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ftpm-tee PRP0001:01: ftpm_tee_probe: tee_client_open_session failed, err=ffff3024

Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3830034 Description: The following bfscripts have been deprecated and may no longer work as expected: bfinst, bfdracut, bfacpievt. These scripts are no longer supported and will eventually be removed. Warning logs have been added to notify users.
Keywords: Deprecated bfscripts
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3618936 Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
Keywords: NIC mode
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3603146 Description: Running mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.
Keywords: RShim; mlxfwreset
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3444073 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.
Keywords: mlxfwreset; support
Fixed in version: 4.7.0
3660460 Description: Ubuntu kernel 5.15.0-88-generic backports a bug from the upstream kernel which results in virtio-net full emulation not functioning.
Keywords: Kernel
Fixed in version: 4.6.0
3695367 Description: For BlueField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.
Keywords: UEFI
Fixed in version: 4.6.0
3571285

Description: Intermittent UEFI/grub exception after many power-cycles:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Call Stack: Synchronous Exception at 0xF4B72E0C
 
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4B72E0C
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4B72E70
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4B73570
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4B74904
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4F04444
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4F044F8
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4F05160
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF4F02030
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xFDFC3A38 (0xFDFB0000+0x13A38) [ 1] DxeCore.dll
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF56E3594 (0xF56D4000+0xF594) [ 2] BdsDxe.dll
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF56F1FFC (0xF56D4000+0x1DFFC) [ 2] BdsDxe.dll
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xF56F40D4 (0xF56D4000+0x200D4) [ 2] BdsDxe.dll
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0xFDFC6E50 (0xFDFB0000+0x16E50) [ 3] DxeCore.dll
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0x880092E0
ERR[UEFI]: PC=0x8800947C
ERR[UEFI]: X0=0x0 X1=0xF4B78FC3 X2=0xE X3=0x0
ERR[UEFI]: X4=0x0 X5=0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF8 X6=0x0 X7=0xFFFFFFF5
ERR[UEFI]: X8=0xF4B79480 X9=0x2 X10=0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF X11=0xFFFFDC00

Keyword: Security
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3599839 Description: On a reboot following BFB install, the error message "Boot Image update completed, Status: Volume Corrupt" is observed. The error is non-functional and may be safely ignored.
Keyword: Software provisioning; EFI capsule update; eMMC boot partitions
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3556795 Description: The first uplink representor interface may not be renamed to p0 from ethX .
Keyword: Representors
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3629875 Description: Fixed base address of static ICM .
Keyword: ICM
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3365363 Description: On BlueField-3, when booting virtio-net emulation device using a GRUB2 bootloader, the bootloader may attempt to close and re-open the virtio-net device. This can result in unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot.
Keywords: BlueField-3; virtio-net; UEFI
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3373849 Description: Different OVS-based packages can include their own systemd services which prevents /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure from identifying the right one.
Keywords: OVS; systemd
Fixed in version: 4.5.0
3605332Description: A dmseg is printed due to the OVS bridge interface being configured DOWN by default.
Keyword: OVS
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3479040Description: For non-LSO data, a max chain of 4 descriptors is posted onto the send queue resulting in a partial packet going out on the wire.
Keyword: Send; LSO
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3549785Description: NVMe and mlx5_core drivers fail during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS cannot be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command does not work during Anolis BFB installation.
Keyword: Linux; NVMe; BFB installation
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3393316

Description: When LSO is enabled, if the header and data appear in the same fragment, the following warning is given from tcpdump:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
truncated-ip - 9 bytes missing

Keyword: Virtio-net; large send offload
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3554128Description: "dmidecode" output does not match "ipmitool fru print" output.
Keywords: IPMI; print
Fixed in version: 4.2.1
3508018Description: Failure to ssh to Arm via 1GbE OOB interface is experienced after performing warm reboot on the DPU.
Keywords: SSH; reboot
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3451539Description: BSP build number (fourth digit in version number) does not appear in UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; software
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3259805Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error failed to register epoll in the log.
Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3266180Description: Enabled reset on MMC to enhance recovery on error.
Keywords: MMC; reset
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3448217Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3448228Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy iperf traffic.
Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3452583Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.
Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3455873Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported.
Keywords: SKU; support
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3519341Description: Populate the vGIC maintenance interrupt number in MADT to avoid harmless.
Keywords: Error
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3522652Description: The timer frequency is measured using the c0 fmon feature causing new kernels to complain if CNTFRQ_EL0 has a different value on different cores.
Keywords: Timer frequency
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3531965Description: Memory info displayed via dmidecode is not correct for memory sizes 32G and above.
Keywords: Memory; dmidecode
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3362181Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3177569Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.
Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
2824859Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug
Fixed in version: 4.2.0
3252083Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.
Keywords: RShim; log; error
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3240060Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS is TRUE from mlxconfig.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3240182Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.
Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS
Fixed in version: 4.0.3
3151884 Description: If secure boot is enabled, the following error message is observed while installing Ubuntu on the DPU: ERROR: need to use capsule in secure boot mode . This message is harmless and may be safely ignored.
Keywords: Error message; installation
Fixed in version: 3.9.3
2793005 Description: When Arm reboots or crashes after sending a virtio-net unplug request, the hotplugged devices may still be present after Arm recovers. The host, however, will not see those devices.
Keywords:  Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.9.3
3107227 Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the PART_SCHEME field is set in bf.cfg during installation.
Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
3109270 Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.
Keywords: RShim; ATF
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
2790928 Description: Virtio-net-controller recovery may not work for a hot-plugged device because the system assigns a BDF (string identifier) of 0 for the hot-plugged device, which is an invalid value.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; recovery
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2780819 Description: Eye-opening is not supported on 25GbE integrated-BMC BlueField-2 DPU.
Keywords: Firmware, eye-opening
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2876447Description: Virtio full emulation is not supported by NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 multi-host cards.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2855485Description: After BFB installation, Linux crash may occur with efi_call_rts messages in the call trace which can be seen from the UART console.
Keywords: Linux crash; efi_call_rts
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2901514Description: Relaxed ordering is not working properly on virtual functions.
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; relaxed ordering; VF
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2852086 Description: On rare occasions, the UEFI variables in UVPS EEPROM are wiped out which hangs the boot process at the UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; hang
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2934828Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
Keywords: RDMA; Arm; driver
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
-Description: RShim driver does not work when the host is in secure boot mode.
Keywords: RShim; Secure Boot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2787308Description: At rare occasions d uring Arm reset o n BMC-integrated DPUs , the DPU will send "PCIe Completion" marked as poisoned. Some servers treat that as fatal and may hang.
Keywords: Arm reset; BMC integrated
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2585607Description: Pushing the BFB image fails occasionally with a "bad magic number" error message showing up in the console.
Keywords: BFB push; installation
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2802943 Description: SLD detection may not function properly.
Keywords: Firmware
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2580945Description: External host reboot may also reboot the Arm cores if the DPU was configured using mlxconfig.
Keywords: Non-volatile configuration; Arm; reboot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2899740 Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.
Keywords: Installation; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2870143 Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.
Keywords: GRUB; memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2873700 Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.
Keywords: RShim; logging
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2801891 Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.
Keywords: IPMI EMU
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2779861 Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than mlx5_0/1.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2801378 Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2802917 Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.
Keywords: Secure boot; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2827413 Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.
Keywords: Installation; congestion
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2829876 Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.
Keywords: Virtio-net; queues
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597790 Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2853295 Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.
Keywords: Secure boot
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854472 Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854995 Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.
Keywords: Memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2856652 Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2859066 Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).
Keywords: Arm; livefish
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866082 Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.
Keywords: Reset; installation
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866537 Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.
Keywords: RShim; log; panic
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2868944 Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.
Keywords: UPVS; errors
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2754798 Description: oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.
Keywords: oob_net0
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2691175 Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32. Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597973

Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set.

NM_CONTROLLED="no"

DEVTIMEOUT=30
For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# cat /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-p0m0
NAME=p0m0
DEVICE=p0m0
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
PEERDNS="yes"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="static"
IPADDR=12.212.10.29
BROADCAST=12.212.255.255
NETMASK=255.255.0.0
NETWORK=12.212.0.0
TYPE=Ethernet
DEVTIMEOUT=30

Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581534Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.
Keywords: Offload; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581621Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.
Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2601094Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.
Keywords: Drivers; kernel
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2584427Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2438392Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2406401Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.
Keywords: ATS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2402531Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.
Keywords: PHY; firmware reset
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2400381Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running ip xfrm state show returns partial information as to the offload parameters, not showing "mode full".
Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2392604Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.
Keywords: Server; hang
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2293791Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.
Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2245983Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.
Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1945513Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.
Keywords: Host OS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1900203Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.
Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.
Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2082985Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2278833Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2286596Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.
Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2397932Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command ip x s f && ip x p f.
Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2405039Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.
Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2403019Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.
Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2458040

Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:

PKA_ENGINE: PKA instance is invalidPKA_ENGINE: failed to retrieve valid instanceThis happens due to OpenSSL configuration being linked to use PKA hardware, but that hardware is not available since crypto support is disabled on these platforms.

Keywords: PKA; Crypto
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2456947 Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.
Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2411542 Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2394130 Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.
Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2398050 Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2256134Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.
Keywords: Host; Arm
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2400121Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.
Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2082985Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2249187Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.
Keywords: RShim; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2363650Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.
Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2394226Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.
Keywords: Windows; RShim
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 18, 2026
content here