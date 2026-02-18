Bug Fixes History
|Ref #
|Details
|4432078
|Description: The PLDM file name uses a different YY/MM tag than the corresponding BFB file name.
|Keywords: PLDM; BFB; filename
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4438514
|Description: When probing device instance 1, the gpio-mlxbf3 driver may log the following harmless message:
mlxbf3_gpio MLNXBF33:01: error -ENXIO: IRQ index 0 not found.
|Keywords: Logging
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4546487
|Description: In Device Manager, users can still select the “Separated” internal CPU mode even though this mode has been deprecated and is no longer supported.
|Keywords: Device Manager; Separated mode; SmartNIC; Embedded mode
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4548563
|Description: On BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04, the OP-TEE driver cannot be loaded. Running
modprobe optee fails with
Operation not supported.
|Keywords: OP-TEE; modprobe
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4548705
|Description: Oracle Linux 9.4 BFB for BlueField-3 does not include the
doca-sosreport package, preventing generation of SOS diagnostic reports.
|Keywords: BFB;
doca-sosreport; missing package
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4582160
|Description: Running
dmidecode -t 16 on BlueField-3 may show an incorrect "Number Of Devices" in the physical memory array section. Systems with two memory devices may report only one.
|Keywords: SMBIOS;
dmidecode; memory devices
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4612418
|Description: Configuring hugepages through
/etc/default/grub (e.g.,
default_hugepagesz=1G
hugepagesz=1G
hugepages=6) does not take effect after reboot.
|Keywords: Hugepages; GRUB; boot parameters
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4652620
|Description: Real-time CPU frequency monitoring may increase CPU usage by 10–30% on older Linux kernels.
|Keywords: CPPC utilization
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4519591
|Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
|Keywords: Host; firmware
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4550064
|Description: When running
sos report, several plugins such as kernel, process, and processor may time out during report generation. The timeouts are harmless; reports still generate successfully.
|Keywords: Kernel boot failure
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4626552
|Description: A firmware update failure may be incorrectly logged as an informational
[INFO] message rather than an
[ERROR].
|Keywords: Firmware update; bfb-install; logging
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4643378
|Description: In long-duration AC cycling tests, ipmitool commands may fail due to intermittent I²C device access issues on BlueField-3.
|Keywords: I2C; IPMI
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4656521
|Description: On BlueField-3 running Debian 13, restarting the
openibd driver service on the Arm side may fail if user applications (e.g.,
reactor_0) are still holding InfiniBand device handles. The service reports
Cannot unload the InfiniBand driver stack.
|Keywords: Debian; driver restart
|Detected in version: 3.1.0
|4454034
|Description: The HBN Pod in DPF Operator attempts to use
iptables-legacy, causing failures in packet filtering rules on the DPU OS.
|Keywords: iptables-nft; DPU OS
|Detected in version: 4.11.0
|4545442
|Description: During BlueField-3 BFB upgrades, mlxreg commands for ATF/UEFI/BMC/CEC version extraction may fail, resulting in version mismatch reports and upgrade verification timeouts.
|Keywords: Software upgrade
|Detected in version: 4.11.0
|4284756
|Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
|Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4211513
|Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
|Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4196880
|Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
|Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
|Detected in version: 4.10.0
|4389380
|Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
|Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4384302
|Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
|Keywords: Partition; update
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4390904
|Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
|Keywords: NIC mode; installation
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4370524
|Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
|Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
|Detected in version: 4.10.0
|4353110
Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:
- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode- push the new release bfb
|Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
|Detected in version : 4.10.0
|4206212
|Description: With Correctable Error threshold (CeThreshold) set to 5000, generating an uncorrectable error (UE) results in a CE CPER the first time after a correctable error (CE) mem fault.
|Keywords: CPER
|Detected in version : 4.9.1
|4163840
|Description: SMMU is disabled which can degrade performance.
|Keywords: SMMU; performance
|Detected in version : 4.5.1
|3746866
|Description: The error message
IANA PEN registry open failed: No such file or directory may appear when using ipmitool version 1.8.19-7. This message can be safely ignored.
|Keywords: IPMI; Debian
|Detected in version : 4.6.0
|4052874
|Description:
UefiSignatureOwner field is not supported. If this field is populated with data, an exception occurs.
|Keyword: Redfish; UEFI
|Detected in version: 4.7.0
|4128189
|Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded
|Keyword: Software; update; Redfish
|Detected in version : 4.9.0
|3836598
|Description: BIOS attribute in Redfish schema "SPCR UART" does not comply with expected format.
|Keyword: Redfish; BIOS
|Fixed in version: 4.9.0
|4035187
|Description: When eMMC is stuck, Linux tries to recover it including resetting the eMMC itself and re-initializing it.
|Keyword: eMMC stuck
|Fixed in version: 4.9.0
|3894907
|Description: eMMC clock toggling loop is observed after boot is completed.
|Keyword: eMMC; GPIO; toggling
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3863011
|Description: Restarting openibd results in kernel panic after modifying kernel IPsec configurations.
|Keyword: IPsec
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3878458
| Description:
/usr/lib/udev/rules.d/80-ifupdown.rules runs
/lib/udev/ifupdown-hotplug which uses ifquery for all newly created interfaces. This dramatically slows down SF interfaces creation.
|Keyword: Subfunction
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3901511
|Description: Failure to verify measurements when UEFI secure boot is enabled.
|Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3875394
| Description: After the BFB installation, the root partition UUID in
/etc/fstab does not match current partition UUID. As a result root partition is mounted as read-only:
/dev/nvme0n1p2 on / type xfs (ro,relatime,attr2,inode64,logbufs=8,logbsize=32k,noquota).
|Keyword: Read-only; OL; UUID
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3881941
|Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.
|Keyword: RShim; driver
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3886315
Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the
|Keyword: Arm; shutdown
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3956210
|Description: BMC version change using BFB installation can fail if the previous BMC version change process did not finish.
|Keyword: BMC
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3950114
|Description: QP number can go beyond 0xFFFF. Change datatype to uint32_t to hold entire value.
|Keyword: Virtnet
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3980842
| Description: Openibd queries deprecated parameter
ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER until the query times out.
|Keyword: Service; openibd
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3948009
| Description: The command
bfcfg -d may show an incorrect OOB MAC address.
|Keywords: OOB; MAC
|Fixed in version: 4.8.0
|3814526
|Description: Kubernetes official repository changed location and it causes apt/yum failures on BlueField OSes older than BSP 4.7.0 (DOCA 2.7.0).
|Keywords: Kubernetes; OS
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3814526
|Description: The location of the official Kubernetes repository changed, causing apt/yum failures.
|Keywords: Kubernetes
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3820661
|Description: Virtio-net may see TX timeout on specific queues.
|Keywords: Emulated devices
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3850459
|Description: BMC components update fails while using default BMC root password.
|Keywords: BMC; update
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3774088
| Description: When enrolling a certificate to the UEFI DB, the failure message "
ERROR: Unsupported file type!" is displayed when the DB was full.
|Keywords: SNAP; UEFI; error
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3787003
|Description: Host PCIe driver hangs when hot plugging a device due to SF creation and error flow handling failure.
|Keywords: Subfunction; hot-plug
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3663398
|Description: On rare occasions, OP-TEE may panic upon boot.
|Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3677366
| Description: On rare occasions, the devices
/dev/tpm0 and
/dev/tpmrm0 are not created triggering an fTPM panic during boot. This message indicates that the fTPM over OP-TEE feature is not functional.
|Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3712916
Description: The following fTMP over OP-TEE error appears when booting BlueField:
|Keywords: fTPM over OP-TEE
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3830034
|Description: The following bfscripts have been deprecated and may no longer work as expected: bfinst, bfdracut, bfacpievt. These scripts are no longer supported and will eventually be removed. Warning logs have been added to notify users.
|Keywords: Deprecated bfscripts
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3618936
|Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
|Keywords: NIC mode
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3603146
| Description: Running
mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.
|Keywords: RShim; mlxfwreset
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3444073
| Description:
mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.
|Keywords: mlxfwreset; support
|Fixed in version: 4.7.0
|3660460
|Description: Ubuntu kernel 5.15.0-88-generic backports a bug from the upstream kernel which results in virtio-net full emulation not functioning.
|Keywords: Kernel
|Fixed in version: 4.6.0
|3695367
|Description: For BlueField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.
|Keywords: UEFI
|Fixed in version: 4.6.0
|3571285
Description: Intermittent UEFI/grub exception after many power-cycles:
|Keyword: Security
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3599839
|Description: On a reboot following BFB install, the error message "Boot Image update completed, Status: Volume Corrupt" is observed. The error is non-functional and may be safely ignored.
|Keyword: Software provisioning; EFI capsule update; eMMC boot partitions
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3556795
|
Description: The first uplink representor interface may not be renamed to
p0
from
ethX
.
|Keyword: Representors
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3629875
|Description: Fixed base address of static ICM .
|Keyword: ICM
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3365363
|Description: On BlueField-3, when booting virtio-net emulation device using a GRUB2 bootloader, the bootloader may attempt to close and re-open the virtio-net device. This can result in unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot.
|Keywords: BlueField-3; virtio-net; UEFI
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3373849
|
Description: Different OVS-based packages can include their own systemd services which prevents
/sbin/mlnx_bf_configure
from identifying the right one.
|Keywords: OVS; systemd
|Fixed in version: 4.5.0
|3605332
|Description: A dmseg is printed due to the OVS bridge interface being configured DOWN by default.
|Keyword: OVS
|Fixed in version: 4.2.1
|3479040
|Description: For non-LSO data, a max chain of 4 descriptors is posted onto the send queue resulting in a partial packet going out on the wire.
|Keyword: Send; LSO
|Fixed in version: 4.2.1
|3549785
|Description: NVMe and mlx5_core drivers fail during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS cannot be installed on the SSD and the
mlxfwreset command does not work during Anolis BFB installation.
|Keyword: Linux; NVMe; BFB installation
|Fixed in version: 4.2.1
|3393316
Description: When LSO is enabled, if the header and data appear in the same fragment, the following warning is given from tcpdump:
|Keyword: Virtio-net; large send offload
|Fixed in version: 4.2.1
|3554128
|Description: "
dmidecode" output does not match "
ipmitool fru print" output.
|Keywords: IPMI; print
|Fixed in version: 4.2.1
|3508018
|Description: Failure to ssh to Arm via 1GbE OOB interface is experienced after performing warm reboot on the DPU.
|Keywords: SSH; reboot
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3451539
|Description: BSP build number (fourth digit in version number) does not appear in UEFI menu.
|Keywords: UEFI; software
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3259805
|Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error
failed to register epoll in the log.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3266180
|Description: Enabled reset on MMC to enhance recovery on error.
|Keywords: MMC; reset
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3448217
|Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.
|Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3448228
|Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy
iperf traffic.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3452583
|Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.
|Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3455873
|Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported.
|Keywords: SKU; support
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3519341
|Description: Populate the vGIC maintenance interrupt number in MADT to avoid harmless.
|Keywords: Error
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3522652
|Description: The timer frequency is measured using the c0 fmon feature causing new kernels to complain if CNTFRQ_EL0 has a different value on different cores.
|Keywords: Timer frequency
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3531965
|Description: Memory info displayed via
dmidecode is not correct for memory sizes 32G and above.
|Keywords: Memory; dmidecode
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3362181
|Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.
|Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3177569
|Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.
|Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|2824859
|Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
|Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug
|Fixed in version: 4.2.0
|3252083
|Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.
|Keywords: RShim; log; error
|Fixed in version: 4.0.3
|3240060
|Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when
VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS is
TRUE from mlxconfig.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy
|Fixed in version: 4.0.3
|3240182
|Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS
|Fixed in version: 4.0.3
|3151884
|
Description: If secure boot is enabled, the following error message is observed while installing Ubuntu on the DPU:
ERROR: need to use capsule in secure boot mode
. This message is harmless and may be safely ignored.
|Keywords: Error message; installation
|Fixed in version: 3.9.3
|2793005
|Description: When Arm reboots or crashes after sending a virtio-net unplug request, the hotplugged devices may still be present after Arm recovers. The host, however, will not see those devices.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|Fixed in version: 3.9.3
|3107227
|
Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the
PART_SCHEME field is set in
bf.cfg during installation.
|Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg
|Fixed in version: 3.9.2
|3109270
|Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.
|Keywords: RShim; ATF
|Fixed in version: 3.9.2
|2790928
|Description: Virtio-net-controller recovery may not work for a hot-plugged device because the system assigns a BDF (string identifier) of 0 for the hot-plugged device, which is an invalid value.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; recovery
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2780819
|Description: Eye-opening is not supported on 25GbE integrated-BMC BlueField-2 DPU.
|Keywords: Firmware, eye-opening
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2876447
|Description: Virtio full emulation is not supported by NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 multi-host cards.
|Keywords: Virtio full emulation; multi-host
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2855485
|Description:
After BFB installation, Linux crash may occur with
efi_call_rts
messages in the call trace which can be seen from the UART console.
|Keywords: Linux crash;
efi_call_rts
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2901514
|Description: Relaxed ordering is not working properly on virtual functions.
|Keywords: MLNX_OFED; relaxed ordering; VF
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2852086
|Description: On rare occasions, the UEFI variables in UVPS EEPROM are wiped out which hangs the boot process at the UEFI menu.
|Keywords: UEFI; hang
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2934828
|Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
|Keywords: RDMA; Arm; driver
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|-
|Description: RShim driver does not work when the host is in secure boot mode.
|Keywords: RShim; Secure Boot
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2787308
|Description: At rare occasions d uring Arm reset o n BMC-integrated DPUs , the DPU will send "PCIe Completion" marked as poisoned. Some servers treat that as fatal and may hang.
|Keywords: Arm reset; BMC integrated
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2585607
|Description: Pushing the BFB image fails occasionally with a "bad magic number" error message showing up in the console.
|Keywords: BFB push; installation
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2802943
|Description: SLD detection may not function properly.
|Keywords: Firmware
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2580945
|Description: External host reboot may also reboot the Arm cores if the DPU was configured using mlxconfig.
|Keywords: Non-volatile configuration; Arm; reboot
|Fixed in version: 3.9.0
|2899740
|Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.
|Keywords: Installation; PXE
|Fixed in version: 3.8.5
|2870143
|Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.
|Keywords: GRUB; memory
|Fixed in version: 3.8.5
|2873700
|Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.
|Keywords: RShim; logging
|Fixed in version: 3.8.5
|2801891
|Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.
|Keywords: IPMI EMU
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2779861
|
Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than
mlx5_0/1.
|Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2801378
|Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2802917
|Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.
|Keywords: Secure boot; PXE
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2827413
|Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.
|Keywords: Installation; congestion
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2829876
|Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; queues
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2597790
|Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
|Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2853295
|Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.
|Keywords: Secure boot
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2854472
|Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.
|Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2854995
|Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.
|Keywords: Memory
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2856652
|Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.
|Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2859066
|Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).
|Keywords: Arm; livefish
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2866082
|Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.
|Keywords: Reset; installation
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2866537
|Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.
|Keywords: RShim; log; panic
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2868944
|Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.
|Keywords: UPVS; errors
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2754798
|
Description:
oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.
|Keywords:
oob_net0
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2691175
|
Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32. Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|2597973
Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set.
|Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2581534
|Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.
|Keywords: Offload; shared RQ
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2581621
|Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.
|Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2601094
|Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.
|Keywords: Drivers; kernel
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2584427
|Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.
|Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2438392
|Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
|Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2406401
|Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.
|Keywords: ATS
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2402531
|Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.
|Keywords: PHY; firmware reset
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2400381
|Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running
ip xfrm state show returns partial information as to the offload parameters, not showing "
mode full".
|Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2392604
|Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.
|Keywords: Server; hang
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2293791
|Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.
|Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2245983
|Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.
|Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|1945513
|Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.
|Keywords: Host OS
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|1900203
|Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.
|Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.
|Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint
|Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|2082985
|Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
|Keywords: Boot
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2278833
|Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
|Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2286596
|Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.
|Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2397932
|Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command
ip x s f && ip x p f.
|Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2405039
|Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.
|Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2403019
|Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.
|Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2458040
Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:
|Keywords: PKA; Crypto
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2456947
|Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.
|Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2411542
|Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
|Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG
|Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2394130
|Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.
|Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang
|Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|2398050
|Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
|Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|2256134
|Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.
|Keywords: Host; Arm
|Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|2400121
|Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.
|Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch
|Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2082985
|Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
|Keywords: Boot
|Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2249187
|Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.
|Keywords: RShim; multi-host
|Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2363650
|Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.
|Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes
|Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2394226
|Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.
|Keywords: Windows; RShim
|Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563