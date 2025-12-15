NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.1
Customer Affecting Changes

Contents:

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

N/A

N/A

N/A

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

BSP 4.20 (July/2025)

  • NVIDIA® System Management (NSM) will be enabled by default on BlueField and ConnectX starting from July release (currently disabled). NSM is a protocol designed for telemetry and management interfaces, specifically introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell products.

  • This proprietary protocol is constructed on the Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) and can enhance industry-standard protocols (e.g., PLDM) or operate as an independent management interface.

Changes in Earlier Releases

The following is a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions:

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

N/A

N/A

N/A

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices:

  • N/A for this release
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
