Deploying BlueField Software from Host

This updates the BlueField from the Host OS, in an offline manner, using the BFB bundle image and interrupting the current running services by the BlueField.

The BFB image is available in two formats:

BF-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware and BlueField Arm OS as well as DOCA

BF-FW-Bundle – includes BlueField firmware only

This section describes how to use the bfb-install utility to install a BFB image.

Before starting the installation, be aware of the following:

Secure boot: All new BlueField-2 and all BlueField-3 devices are secure boot enabled. All software images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel, etc.) must be signed to boot. All formally published software images are signed.

NIC Mode host reset: After a successful BFB installation in NIC mode, you must perform a power cycle on the host to apply the changes.

The BFB image is installed using the bfb-install utility, which is included in the RShim package.

Copy Copied! # bfb-install -h syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \ --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]

This utility pushes the BFB image and any optional bf.cfg file to the BlueField, then checks and prints the installation progress.

Live progress: To see a live progress bar during the image transfer, install the pv Linux tool.

RShim log: By default, bfb-install clears the RShim log at /dev/rshim<N>/misc and saves a copy to /tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log . To prevent the log from being cleared, use the --keep-log argument.

Warning BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system or the BlueField! Restarting or interrupting the process may result in anomalous behavior (e.g., the BlueField may not be accessible via SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the BlueField.





You can customize the installation by providing a bf.cfg file.

Updating BMC firmware: To update the BMC firmware using the BFB, you must provide the current BMC credentials and set BMC_REBOOT=yes and CEC_REBOOT=yes in the bf.cfg . This forces an automatic reset of the DPU-BMC after the installation is complete.

Skipping NIC firmware update: The BFB installation updates the NIC firmware by default, which triggers a reset. If this reset flow is not supported on your setup, you can skip the NIC update by providing WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg file. If you do update the NIC and bfb-install alerts you that the reset failed, you must perform a BlueField System-level Reset.

The following is an example output of a BFB installation, assuming pv is installed:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg 1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled) INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished

In DPU mode, after installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:

Copy Copied! ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

DPU is ready indicates that all the relevant services are up, and users can log into the system.

After the installation of the Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.

Note Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.

BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:

Copy Copied! # cat /etc/mlnx-release bf-bundle-2.9.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod

Check the NIC firmware version from the host and make sure the new version is applied:

Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 q Image type: FS4 FW Version: 32.43.0366 FW Version(Running): 32.43.0318 FW Release Date: 12.10.2024 Product Version: 32.43.0318 Rom Info: type=UEFI Virtio net version=21.4.13 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=UEFI Virtio blk version=22.4.14 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=UEFI version=14.36.12 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=PXE version=3.7.500 cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: c470bd0300cbe708 38 Base MAC: c470bdcbe708 38 Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000001 Security Attributes: secure-fw

If the version of the NIC firmware is different from the running firmware version as is the case in this example, then a BlueField system-level reset is required.

In NIC mode, verify the NIC firmware and BMC components versions using Redfish.

To apply firmware from the BFB image, BlueField must be restarted.

This is the most straightforward method. It ensures that all components in the BFB (NIC, Arm OS, ATF, UEFI, BMC, and CEC) are applied.

(DPU Mode only) Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS. Power cycle the server to complete the restart.

This method uses a one-time configuration to have the BMC and CEC firmware applied automatically during the server reboot cycle.

Configure your bf.cfg file with BMC credentials and set the BMC_REBOOT and CEC_REBOOT flags. Note For DPU Mode, you must perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS before rebooting. Failure to do so will cause the Arm side to skip the restart, and only the NIC firmware will be applied. (DPU Mode Only) Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS. (DPU Mode Only) Wait for the shutdown to complete. Reboot the server. Info During this reboot, the system uses the bf.cfg settings to automatically restart the BMC. All firmware components will be applied.

This method applies the main firmware (NIC, Arm OS, etc.) during the server reboot, but requires a second, manual step to apply the BMC/CEC firmware.

Note For DPU Mode, you must perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS before rebooting. Failure to do so causes the Arm side to skip the restart, and for only the NIC firmware to be applied.