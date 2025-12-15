Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE

Info

To use a kernel that is compressed with LZMA (as included in BFB as dump-image-v0 ) for PXE installation, it must be uncompressed before use:

Copy Copied! $ file dump-image-v0

If the output says LZMA compressed data , proceed to uncompress.

To uncompress the kernel, run:

Copy Copied! $ text xz -dc < dump-image-v0 > vmlinuz

This will uncompress the LZMA kernel image to a usable format called vmlinuz.