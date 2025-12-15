Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
PXE installation is not supported for NIC mode on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3.
The following are the steps to prepare a PXE server to deploy a BFB bundle:
Convert the BFB image file to PXE bootable image(s). Run:
# mlx-mkbfb -x <BFB>
For example:
# mlx-mkbfb -x DOCA_2.7.0_BSP_4.7.0_Ubuntu_22.04-<version>.bfbNote
mlx-mkbfbis a Python script that can be found in BlueField release tarball under the
/bindirectory or in the BlueField Arm file system
/usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb.
Copy the output of the 2 files,
dump-image-v0and
dump-initramfs-v0, into the PXE server
tftppath.Info
To use a kernel that is compressed with LZMA (as included in BFB as
dump-image-v0) for PXE installation, it must be uncompressed before use:
$ file dump-image-v0
If the output says
LZMA compressed data, proceed to uncompress.
To uncompress the kernel, run:
$ text xz -dc < dump-image-v0 > vmlinuz
This will uncompress the LZMA kernel image to a usable format called vmlinuz.
Create a boot entry in the PXE server. For example:
/var/lib/tftpboot/grub.cfg set default=0 set timeout=5 menuentry 'Bluefield_Ubuntu_22_04_From_BFB' --class red --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os { linux (tftp)/ubuntu22.04/dump-image-v0 ro ip=dhcp console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 initrd (tftp)/ubuntu22.04/dump-initramfs-v0 }
If additional parameters must be set, use the
bf.cfgconfiguration file, then add the
bfksparameter to the Linux command line in the
grub.cfgabove.
menuentry 'Ubuntu22.04 From BFB with bf.cfg' --class red --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os { linux (tftp)/ubuntu22.04/dump-image-v0 console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 bfnet=oob_net0:dhcp bfks=http://15.22.82.40/bfks initrd (tftp)/ubuntu22.04/dump-initramfs-v0 }
bfksis a BASH script that runs alongside BFB's
install.shscript at the beginning of the BFB installation process. Here is an example of
bfksthat creates a
/etc/bf.cfgfile:
cat > /etc/bf.cfg << 'EOF' DEBUG=yes ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' EOF
Define DHCP:
/etc/dhcp/dhcpd.conf allow booting; allow bootp; subnet 192.168.100.0 netmask 255.255.255.0 { range 192.168.100.10 192.168.100.20; option broadcast-address 192.168.100.255; option routers 192.168.100.1; option domain-name-servers <ip-address-list> option domain-search <domain-name-list>; next-server 192.168.100.1; filename "/BOOTAA64.EFI"; } # Specify the IP address for this client. host tmfifo_pxe_client { hardware ethernet 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01; fixed-address 192.168.100.2; } subnet 20.7.0.0 netmask 255.255.0.0 { range 20.7.8.10 20.7.254.254; next-server 20.7.6.6; filename "/BOOTAA64.EFI"; }