Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE
BlueField software, including Ubuntu OS, NIC firmware and BMC software, can be deployed using an ISO image similar to the standard Ubuntu ISO deployment method. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages.
PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in Arm OS installation (including DOCA packages), NIC firmware and BMC firmware update (if
BMC_PASSWORD is provided). This is equivalent to using the corresponding version of bf-bundle BFB.
An Ubuntu ISO image can be used if the RShim interface is not available or if there is an existing deployment system in place that can handle a standard Ubuntu ISO image.
Mount the ISO:
$ mount bf-bundle-
2.7.
0085-
1-
2024-
06-
14-
22-
36-
50.iso /mnt
$ cp /mnt/casper/vmlinuz /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/
$ cp /mnt/casper/initrd /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/
Example of
grub.cfg:
menuentry
"Install BF OS" {
linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000 net.ifnames=
0 biosdevname=
0 iommu.passthrough=
1 ip=dhcp url=http:
//<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bf-bundle-2.7.0085-1-2024-06-14-22-36-50.iso bfnet=eth0:dhcp bfks=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bfks
initrd /boot/initrd
}
The
bf.cfg file can be used to customize the installation procedure. To create
bf.cfg on the BlueField to be used for the installation use the
bfks parameter to point to the script located on HTTP server that will create
bf.cfg file:
bfks example:
cat > /etc/bf.cfg <<
'EOF'
BMC_PASSWORD=
"…"
EOF
Standard automatic Ubuntu installation using
autoinstall.yaml is also supported. See Introduction to autoinstall - Ubuntu installation documentation.
Example of
autoinstall.yaml that can be used to customize the installation and modify
bf.cfg:
Example of a
grub.cfg with
autoinstall.yaml:
menuentry
"Install BF OS" {
linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000 net.ifnames=
0 biosdevname=
0 iommu.passthrough=
1 ip=dhcp url=http:
//<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/bf-bundle-2.7.0085-1-2024-06-14-22-36-50.iso force-ai=http://<HTTP server IP>/jammy/ISO/autoinstall.yaml cloud-config-url=/dev/null
initrd /boot/initrd
}
Example of
autoinstall.yaml:
version:
1
apt:
preserve_sources_list:
false
conf: |
Dpkg::Options {
"--force-confdef";
"--force-confold";
};
storage:
swap:
size:
0
grub:
reorder_uefi:
true
config:
- id: nvme0n1
type: disk
ptable: gpt
path: /dev/nvme0n1
name: osdisk
wipe: superblock-recursive
- id: nvme0n1-part1
type: partition
device: nvme0n1
number:
1
size: 50MB
flag: boot
grub_device:
true
- id: nvme0n1-part1-fs1
type: format
fstype: fat32
label: efi
volume: nvme0n1-part1
- id: nvme0n1-part2
type: partition
device: nvme0n1
number:
2
size: -
1
- id: nvme0n1-part2-fs1
type: format
fstype: ext4
label: root
volume: nvme0n1-part2
- id: nvme0n1-mount
type: mount
path: /
device: nvme0n1-part2-fs1
options: defaults
passno:
0
fstype: auto
- id: nvme0n1-boot-mount
type: mount
path: /boot/efi
device: nvme0n1-part1-fs1
options: umask=
0077
passno:
1
reporting:
builtin:
type: print
# Add user-data so that subiquity doesn't complain about us not
# having a identity section
user-data:
debug:
verbose:
true
write_files:
- path: /etc/iptables/rules.v4
permissions:
'0644'
owner:
'root:root'
content: |
*mangle
:PREROUTING ACCEPT [
45:
3582]
:INPUT ACCEPT [
45:
3582]
:FORWARD ACCEPT [
0:
0]
:OUTPUT ACCEPT [
36:
4600]
:POSTROUTING ACCEPT [
36:
4600]
:KUBE-IPTABLES-HINT - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [
0:
0]
COMMIT
*filter
:INPUT ACCEPT [
41:
3374]
:FORWARD ACCEPT [
0:
0]
:OUTPUT ACCEPT [
32:
3672]
:DOCKER-USER - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-FIREWALL - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [
0:
0]
:LOGGING - [
0:
0]
:POSTROUTING - [
0:
0]
:PREROUTING - [
0:
0]
-A INPUT -j KUBE-FIREWALL
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
111 -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
111 -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
-A INPUT -i lo -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -d
127.0.
0.0/
8 -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -m mark --mark
0xb -m state --state RELATED,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp ! --dport
22 ! --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,ACK SYN -m mark --mark
0xb -m state --state NEW -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -f -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags FIN,SYN,RST,PSH,ACK,URG NONE -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -m mark --mark
0xb -m state --state INVALID -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --tcp-flags RST RST -m mark --mark
0xb -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above
2/sec --hashlimit-burst
2 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_0 --hashlimit-htable-expire
30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m mark --mark
0xb -m state --state NEW -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above
50/sec --hashlimit-burst
50 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_1 --hashlimit-htable-expire
30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m hashlimit --hashlimit-above
60/sec --hashlimit-burst
20 --hashlimit-mode srcip --hashlimit-name hashlimit_2 --hashlimit-htable-expire
30000 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -m mark --mark
0xb -m recent --rcheck --seconds
86400 --name portscan --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -m mark --mark
0xb -m recent --remove --name portscan --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
22 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
22 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds
60 --hitcount
50 --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
443 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
443 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds
60 --hitcount
10 --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
161 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --set --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
161 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m recent --update --seconds
60 --hitcount
100 --name DEFAULT --mask
255.255.
255.255 --rsource -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
22 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
443 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
179 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
68 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
122 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
161 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
6306 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
69 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
389 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
389 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
1812:
1813 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
49 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
49 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --sport
53 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --sport
53 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
500 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
4500 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
1293 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
1293 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
1707 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
1707 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -i lo -p udp -m udp --dport
3786 -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -i lo -p udp -m udp --dport
33000 -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p icmp -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --sport
5353 --dport
5353 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
33434:
33523 -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j REJECT --reject-with icmp-port-unreachable
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
123 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
514 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p udp -m udp --dport
67 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -p tcp -m tcp --dport
60102 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW,ESTABLISHED -m comment --comment
"MD_IPTABLES: Feature HA port" -j ACCEPT
-A INPUT -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j LOGGING
-A FORWARD -j DOCKER-USER
-A OUTPUT -o oob_net0 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j ACCEPT
-A DOCKER-USER -j RETURN
-A LOGGING -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j NFLOG --nflog-prefix
"IPTables-Dropped: " --nflog-group
3
-A LOGGING -m mark --mark
0xb -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
-A PREROUTING -i oob_net0 -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j MARK --set-xmark
0xb/
0xffffffff
-A PREROUTING -p tcp -m tcpmss ! --mss
536:
65535 -m tcp ! --dport
22 -m mark --mark
0xb -m conntrack --ctstate NEW -m comment --comment MD_IPTABLES -j DROP
COMMIT
*nat
:PREROUTING ACCEPT [
1:
320]
:INPUT ACCEPT [
1:
320]
:OUTPUT ACCEPT [
8:
556]
:POSTROUTING ACCEPT [
8:
556]
:KUBE-KUBELET-CANARY - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-MARK-DROP - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-MARK-MASQ - [
0:
0]
:KUBE-POSTROUTING - [
0:
0]
-A POSTROUTING -m comment --comment
"kubernetes postrouting rules" -j KUBE-POSTROUTING
-A KUBE-MARK-DROP -j MARK --set-xmark
0x8000/
0x8000
-A KUBE-MARK-MASQ -j MARK --set-xmark
0x4000/
0x4000
-A KUBE-POSTROUTING -m mark ! --mark
0x4000/
0x4000 -j RETURN
-A KUBE-POSTROUTING -j MARK --set-xmark
0x4000/
0x0
-A KUBE-POSTROUTING -m comment --comment
"kubernetes service traffic requiring SNAT" -j MASQUERADE --random-fully
COMMIT
users:
- name: ubuntu
lock_passwd: False
groups: adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video
sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
shell: /bin/bash
plain_text_passwd:
'ubuntu'
chpasswd:
list: |
ubuntu:ubuntu
expire: True
no_ssh_fingerprints:
true
runcmd:
- [ /usr/sbin/netfilter-persistent, start ]
- [ /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/import_doca_telemetry.sh ]
- [ /usr/bin/bfrshlog,
"INFO: DPU is ready" ]
late-commands:
# write release file
- |
cat << EOF > /target/etc/bf-release
BF_NAME=
"Mellanox Bluefield"
BF_PRETTY_NAME=
"Mellanox Bluefield"
BF_SWBUILD_TIMESTAMP=
"2024-06-12-12-47-25"
BF_SWBUILD_VERSION=
"2.7.0085-1"
BF_COMMIT_ID=
"7fce146"
BF_PLATFORM=
"BlueField SoC"
BF_SERIAL_NUMBER=
"1332723060006"
EOF
# mount cdrom
- mkdir -p /target/tmp/cdrom
- mount --bind /cdrom /target/tmp/cdrom ||
true
- |
cat << EOF > /target/etc/apt/sources.list
deb [check-date=no] file:
///tmp/cdrom/ jammy main restricted
EOF
# avoid running flash kernel after install kernel
- mkdir -p /target/run/systemd
- echo docker > /target/run/systemd/container
# Install packages
- curtin in-target -- apt update -y
- curtin in-target -- apt remove -y --purge `dpkg --list | grep openipmi | awk
'{print $2}'`
- curtin in-target -- /bin/bash -c
"DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive RUN_FW_UPDATER=no apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y acpid bc binutils bridge-utils build-essential cracklib-runtime dc docker.io flash-kernel i2c-tools ifenslave iperf3 iptables-persistent iputils-arping iputils-ping iputils-tracepath kexec-tools libpam-pwquality libssl-dev lldpad lm-sensors net-tools network-manager nfs-common nvme-cli openssh-server python3.10 python3-pyinotify python3-pip rasdaemon rsync sbsigntool shim-signed tcpdump watchdog doca-runtime doca-devel containerd kubelet runc nv-common-apis nvidia-repo-keys linux-bluefield-modules-bluefield linux-image-5.15.0-1042-bluefield"
# rewrite sources
- |
cat << EOF > /target/etc/apt/sources.list
deb http:
//ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy main restricted universe multiverse
deb http:
//ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy-updates main restricted universe multiverse
deb http:
//ports.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-ports/ jammy-security main restricted universe multiverse
EOF
# Allow cloud-init to configure networking
- find /target/etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/ -type f ! -name README ! -name 05_logging.cfg ! -name 90_dpkg.cfg -delete ||
true;
- curtin in-target -- cloud-init clean
# Post-installation steps
# Create bf.cfg
- |
cat << EOF > /target/etc/bf.cfg
# UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes)
# Relevant
for PXE installation only as
while using RSHIM
interface ATF/UEFI
# will always be updated using capsule method
UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=
"yes"
###############################################################################
# BMC Component Update
###############################################################################
# BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root)
BMC_USER=
"root"
# BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None)
BMC_PASSWORD=
""
# BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait
for the connection to the
# BMC to be established (Default:
600)
BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=
600
# BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait
for BMC task (BMC/CEC
# Firmware update) to complete (Default:
1800)
BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=
1800
# UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes)
UPDATE_BMC_FW=
"yes"
# BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the
new version
# (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console.
BMC_REBOOT=
"no"
# UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes)
UPDATE_CEC_FW=
"yes"
# UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes)
UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE=
"yes"
# UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes)
UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE=
"yes"
# pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before
# updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at
this
# point)
# post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after
# updating BMC components
###############################################################################
# NIC Firmware update
###############################################################################
# WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: no)
WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=
"yes"
EOF
# Run post-installation script to update ATF/UEFI, NIC firmware and BMC components
- curtin in-target -- /bin/bash -c
"device=/dev/nvme0n1 /usr/local/sbin/bfiso-post-install.sh || true"
- curtin in-target -- systemctl disable snapd
HTTP boot configuration can be done using the BlueField BMC's Redfish interface.
ISO upgrade via Redfish to set UEFI HTTPs/PXE boot by setting UEFI first boot source.
To set the UEFI first boot source using Redfish:
Follow the instructions under section "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE".
Check the current boot override settings by performing a GET on the
ComputerSystemschema over 1GbE to the BlueField BMC. Look for the
"Boot"property.
curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool { ... "Boot": { "BootNext": "", "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder", "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", ..... }, .... "BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [ "Once", "Continuous", "Disabled" ], "BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [ "None", "Pxe", "UefiHttp", "UefiShell", "UefiTarget", "UefiBootNext" ], .... }Info
Boot override enables overriding the first boot source, either once or continuously.
The example output above shows the
BootSourceOverrideEnabledproperty is
Disabledand
BootSourceOverrideTargetis
None. The
BootSourceOverrideModeproperty should always be set to
UEFI. Allowable values of
BootSourceOverrideEnabledand
BootSourceOverrideTargetare defined in the metadata (
BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValuesand
BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValuesrespectively).
If
BootSourceOverrideEnabledis set to
Once, then boot override is disabled after the first boot, and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to
Continuous, then on every reboot the BlueField keeps performing boot override (HTTPBoot).
To perform boot override, perform a PATCH to pending settings URI over the 1GbE to the BlueField BMC.
curl -k -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
For example:
curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool { ... "Boot": { "BootNext": "", "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder", "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", ..... }, ..... }
After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField using the Redfish Manager schema over the 1GbE to the BlueField BMC:
curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "GracefulRestart"}'
Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on
ComputerSystemschema over the 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC.Note
The
HttpBootUriproperty is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to the BlueField as part of DHCP lease when the BlueField performs the HTTP boot.