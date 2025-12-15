Installing Popular Linux Distributions on BlueField

Driver needed to receive IPMB messages from a BMC and send a response back. This driver works with the I2C driver and a user-space program such as OpenIPMI.

Driver needed on BlueField to send IPMB messages to the BMC on the IPMB bus. This driver works with the I2C driver. It only loads successfully if it executes a successful handshake with the BMC.

BlueField HCA firmware burning driver. This driver supports burning firmware for the embedded HCA in the BlueField SoC.

mlxbf-pmc

Performance monitoring counters. The driver provides access to available performance modules through the sysfs interface. The performance modules in BlueField are present in several hardware blocks and each block has a certain set of supported events.

