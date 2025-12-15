On This Page
- Get PF MAC Address (Command=0x0, Parameter=0x0)
- Shutdown BlueField DPU OS (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x1A)
- Reset BlueField DPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0xB)
- Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x19)
- Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x1B)
- Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x19)
- Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x1B)
- Set External Host Privileges (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x32) [to be put in Modes of Operation v4.10.0#.ModesofOperationv4.10.0-UsingPlatform-BMCNC-SIOEMCommands (moving to and from zero trust)]
- Set BlueField DPU Mode (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x33)
- Get BlueField DPU OS State (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x17)
- Get External Host Privileges (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x32)
- Get BlueField Mode (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x33)
NC-SI OEM Commands
This command is used by the platform bmc to query any PF programmed MAC address.
For NVIDIA devices that support a single Physical Function for a multi-port NIC port, N MAC address shall be returned to Get PF #N MAC address command.
Get PF MAC Ads Command Format
Field
Bytes
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Parameter
1
22
0x0 = Get PF MAC Address
PIndex
1
23
This byte defines the PF Number to which the platform bmc intends to query the programmed MAC address. PF 0 is always available.
Get PF MAC Address Command Layout
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x00
Parameter=0x00
PF Index
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get PF MAC Address Response
The following is the returned value from the NVIDIA device to the "Get PF MAC Address" command.
Get PF MAC Address Response Format
Field
Bytes
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Response Code
2
17:16
0x8000 - Un-initialized - returned if the NVIDIA device does not have a default MAC address for the PF and the MAC address was not initialized.
Reason Code
2
19:18
0x2 - shall be returned if the PF Index in the command is greater of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device
Parameter
1
26
0x0 = Get PF MAC Address
PF Index
1
27
The NVIDIA device shall return the same PF index as sent in the Get PF MAC Address Command even if the index is out of range of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device
MAC Address
6
33:28
PF MAC Address. Default is the production allocated MAC address from the NVIDIA device flash device.
Get PF MAC Address Response Layout
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x00
Parameter=0x00
PF Index
28:31
MAC Address (MSB)
32:35
MAC Address (LSB)
Reserved
36:39
Checksum 31:0
The Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command allows trusted platform bmc to send an OS Shutdown request to the embedded CPU on NVIDIA BlueField DPU Devices.
The Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command format is shown below.
Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Command Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x1A
Reserved
24:27
Reserved
28:31
Checksum 31:0
This command has no input parameters. This command is a package command.
Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Response
NVIDIA BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command on supporting devices when the package ID matches. When the Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command is sent to a non-supporting device, or the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).
Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x1A
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
32:35
Checksum 31:0
The Reset BlueField DPU command allows the platform bmc to reset the NVIDIA BlueField DPU device. This command is only applicable to BlueField devices.
The Reset BlueField DPU command is addressed to the package only. When the internal reset is complete, the platform bmc should re-configure the device. This command is only supported starting from BlueField-2.
Reset BlueField DPU Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x0B
NICR
Mode
24:27
Checksum 31:0
The parameter description for Reset BlueField DPU command are provided below.
Reset BlueField DPU Parameters
Field
Description
NICR
Mode
This field defines the type of conditions to use before performing the internal reset
Reset BlueField DPU Response
The ConnectX shall always receive and respond to a Reset BlueField DPU command when the package ID matches, and with no checksum error.
Reset BlueField DPU Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x0B
NICR
Mode
28:31
Checksum 31:0
The Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the BlueField DPU enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.
The Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.
The action requires to reboot BlueField DPU to take effect.
Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x19
Reserved
24:27
Reserved
Host_Access_State
28:31
Checksum 31:0
Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters
Field
Bytes
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Host_Access_State
1
27
Embedded CPU OS state
Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response
BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command when the package ID matches.
If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).
Set Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x19
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
Host_Access_State
32:35
Checksum 31:0
The Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the BlueField DPU runtime enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.
This command is only available when the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is set to either Enabled or Locked states (see definition in section "Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").
The setting in this command is volatile. Upon device reset, the value of Host_RT_Access_State defaults to the non-volatile configuration (as defined in section "Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").
Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access Access to BlueField DPU CPU Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x1B
Reserved
24:27
Reserved
Host_RT_Access_State
28:31
Checksum 31:0
Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access Access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters
Field
Bytes
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Host_RT_Access_State
1
27
Embedded CPU OS state
Set Dynamic Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response
BlueField DPU only receive and respond to Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches and the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is one of Enabled or Locked states.
If this command is received when the non-volatile setting is set to Disabled, this command shall fail with response code 0x0002 (command unavailable).
If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (unsupported command).
The command enables toggling between enabled to locked without BlueField DPU reset
Set Dynamic Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x1B
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
Host_RT_Access_State
32:35
Checksum 31:0
The Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows the platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU about the enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.
The Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.
Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x19
Reserved
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response
BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches.
Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Host_Access_State
1 byte
31
Embedded CPU OS state
Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x19
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
Host_Access_State
32:35
Checksum 31:0
The Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU runtime enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU. This command is only available when the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is Get to either Enabled or Locked states (see definition in section "Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").
The Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.
Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x1B
Reserved
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response
BlueField DPU only receive and respond to Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches and the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is one of Enabled or Locked states.
If this command is received when the non-volatile setting is set to Disabled, this command shall fail with response code 0x0002 (Command Unavailable).
If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).
Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x1B
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
Host_RT_Access_State
32:35
Checksum 31:0
Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU response Parameters
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Host_RT_Access_State
1 byte
31
Embedded CPU OS state
Set External Host Privileges (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x32) [to be put in Modes of Operation v4.10.0#.ModesofOperationv4.10.0-UsingPlatform-BMCNC-SIOEMCommands (moving to and from zero trust)]
The Set External Host Privileges command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the mode settings of the BlueField DPU. The External Host Privileges settings are nonvolatile.
The Set External Host Privileges command is a package command.
Set External Host Privileges Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x32
Reserved
24:27
NIC RESET
NIC FW Update
PCC FW Update
Emb CPU Settings Change
Global Non-volatile Change
Network Port Parameters Change
External Host Parameters Change
NIC FLASH Access
Reserved
28:31
Checksum 31:0
Set External Host Privileges Command Parameters
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
NIC RESET
2 bits
24.6
External Host ability to reset the NIC
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
NIC FW Update
2 bits
24.4
External Host ability to update NIC FW
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
PCC FW Update
2 bits
24.2
External Host ability to update PCC FW
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Emb CPU Settings Change
2 bits
24.0
External Host ability to modify the settings of
the embedded CPU0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Global Non-volatile Change
2 bits
25.6
External Host ability to modify global non-volatile
settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Network Port Parameters Change
2 bits
25.4
External Host ability to update Network Port
parameters0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
External Host Parameters Change
2 bits
25.2
External Host ability to update the external
host’ settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
NIC FLASH Access
2 bits
25.0
External Host ability to access NIC FLASH
memory0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Set External Host Privileges Command Response
BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Set External Host Privileges Command when the package ID matches and the platform bmc is trusted.
Set External Host Privileges Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x32
Reserved
28:31
Checksum 31:0
From Mode
To Mode
Command
DPU Mode
NIC Mode
Command = 0x12, Parameter = 0x33
For NIC Mode, set the offload engine bit to 0x1.
NIC Mode
DPU Mode
Command = 0x12, Parameter = 0x33
For DPU Mode, set the offload engine bit to 0x0.
DPU Mode
DPU Mode with Zero Trust
Roadmap
DPU Mode with Zero Trust
DPU Mode
Roadmap
DPU Mode with Zero Trust
NIC Mode
Not supported. Move from DPU Mode with Zero Trust to DPU Mode first, and then from DPU Mode to NIC Mode.
The Get BlueField DPU OS State command allows the platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU embedded CPU status from the NVIDIA BlueField DPU device.
The Get BlueField DPU OS State command is a package command.
Get BlueField DPU OS State Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x17
Reserved
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get BlueField DPU OS State Response
BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Get Debug Info Command when the package ID matches.
Get BlueField DPU OS State Response
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
OS_State
1 byte
31
Embedded CPU OS state
POST code
4 bytes
32
OS POST code as reported by the embedded CPU
Get BlueField DPU OS State Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x17
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
OS_State
32:35
POST code
36:39
Checksum 31:0
The Get External Host Privileges command allows a trusted platform bmc to query the external host privilege settings of the BlueField DPU.
The Get External Host Privileges command is a package command.
Get External Host Privileges Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x32
Reserved
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get External Host Privileges Response
The device responds to Get External Host Privileges Command if sent from a trusted platform bmc when the package ID matches. The returned response to Get External Host Privileges is described in the following table.
Get External Host Privileges Response Parameters
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
NIC RESET
2 bits
28.6
External Host ability to reset the NIC
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
NIC FW Update
2 bits
28.4
External Host ability to update NIC FW
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
PCC FW Update
2 bits
28.2
External Host ability to update PCC FW
0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Emb CPU Settings Change
2 bits
28.0
External Host ability to modify the settings of
the embedded CPU0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Global Non-volatile Change
2 bits
29.6
External Host ability to modify global non-volatile
settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Network Port Parameters Change
2 bits
29.4
External Host ability to update Network Port
parameters0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
External Host Parameters Change
2 bits
29.2
External Host ability to update the external
host’ settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
NIC Flash Access
2 bits
29.0
External Host ability to access NIC FLASH
memory0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved
Get External Host Privileges Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x32
Reserved
28:31
NIC RESET
NIC FW Update
PCC FW Update
Emb CPU Settings Change
Global Non-volatile Change
Network Port Parameters Change
External Host Parameters Change
NIC Flash Access
Reserved
32:35
Checksum 31:0
The Get BlueField Mode command allows a trusted platform bmc to query the mode settings of the BlueField DPU.
The Get BlueField Mode command is a package command.
Get BlueField Mode Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
20:23
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x13
Parameter=0x33
Reserved
24:27
Checksum 31:0
Get BlueField Mode Response
The device responds to Get BlueField Mode Command if sent from a trusted platform bmc when the package ID matches. The returned response to Get BlueField DPU Mode is described in the following table.
Get BlueField Mode response Parameters
Field
Size
Offset in NC-SI Command
Description
Offload engine
1 bit
31.0
Defines whether the Internal CPU is used as an offload engine
Get BlueField DPU Mode Response Format
Bytes/Bits
31:24
23:16
15:8
7:0
0:15
NC-SI Header (OEM Command)
16:19
Response Code
Reason Code
20:23
NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119
24:27
Command rev=0x00
MLNX Cmd ID=0x12
Parameter=0x32
Reserved
28:31
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Reserved
Offload engine
32:35
Checksum 31:0