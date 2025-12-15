NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.1
NC-SI OEM Commands

Get PF MAC Address (Command=0x0, Parameter=0x0)

This command is used by the platform bmc to query any PF programmed MAC address.

For NVIDIA devices that support a single Physical Function for a multi-port NIC port, N MAC address shall be returned to Get PF #N MAC address command.

Get PF MAC Ads Command Format

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Parameter

1

22

0x0 = Get PF MAC Address

PIndex

1

23

This byte defines the PF Number to which the platform bmc intends to query the programmed MAC address. PF 0 is always available.

Get PF MAC Address Command Layout

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x00

Parameter=0x00

PF Index

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get PF MAC Address Response

The following is the returned value from the NVIDIA device to the "Get PF MAC Address" command.

Get PF MAC Address Response Format

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Response Code

2

17:16

0x8000 - Un-initialized - returned if the NVIDIA device does not have a default MAC address for the PF and the MAC address was not initialized.

Reason Code

2

19:18

0x2 - shall be returned if the PF Index in the command is greater of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device

Parameter

1

26

0x0 = Get PF MAC Address

PF Index

1

27

The NVIDIA device shall return the same PF index as sent in the Get PF MAC Address Command even if the index is out of range of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device

MAC Address

6

33:28

PF MAC Address. Default is the production allocated MAC address from the NVIDIA device flash device.

Get PF MAC Address Response Layout

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x00

Parameter=0x00

PF Index

28:31

MAC Address (MSB)

32:35

MAC Address (LSB)

Reserved

36:39

Checksum 31:0


Shutdown BlueField DPU OS (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x1A)

The Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command allows trusted platform bmc to send an OS Shutdown request to the embedded CPU on NVIDIA BlueField DPU Devices.

The Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command format is shown below.

Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Command Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1A

Reserved

24:27

Reserved

28:31

Checksum 31:0

This command has no input parameters. This command is a package command.

Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Response

NVIDIA BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command on supporting devices when the package ID matches. When the Shutdown BlueField DPU OS command is sent to a non-supporting device, or the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).

Shutdown BlueField DPU OS Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1A

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

32:35

Checksum 31:0


Reset BlueField DPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0xB)

The Reset BlueField DPU command allows the platform bmc to reset the NVIDIA BlueField DPU device. This command is only applicable to BlueField devices.

The Reset BlueField DPU command is addressed to the package only. When the internal reset is complete, the platform bmc should re-configure the device. This command is only supported starting from BlueField-2.

Reset BlueField DPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x0B

NICR

Mode

24:27

Checksum 31:0

The parameter description for Reset BlueField DPU command are provided below.

Reset BlueField DPU Parameters

Field

Description

NICR

  • 0 - NIC does not reset. Only the embedded CPU will reset.

  • 1 - Reset the embedded CPU and the NIC

Mode

This field defines the type of conditions to use before performing the internal reset

  • 0 - The internal reset will start after sending the response to this command

  • 1 - The internal reset will start only when all the hosts asserts their PERST# signals low

  • 2 - The internal reset will start only when all the hosts disabled their PCIe links. This may or may not include assertion of their respective PERST# signals low.

  • Other - Reserved

Reset BlueField DPU Response

The ConnectX shall always receive and respond to a Reset BlueField DPU command when the package ID matches, and with no checksum error.

Reset BlueField DPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x0B

NICR

Mode

28:31

Checksum 31:0


Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x19)

The Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the BlueField DPU enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.

The Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.

The action requires to reboot BlueField DPU to take effect.

Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

24:27

Reserved

Host_Access_State

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_Access_State

1

27

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Disabled

  • 1 - Enabled

  • 2 - Locked (PF Enabled, access is disabled)

  • Other - reserved

Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command when the package ID matches.

If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).

Set Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0


Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x1B)

The Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the BlueField DPU runtime enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.

This command is only available when the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is set to either Enabled or Locked states (see definition in section "Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").

The setting in this command is volatile. Upon device reset, the value of Host_RT_Access_State defaults to the non-volatile configuration (as defined in section "Set Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").

Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access Access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

24:27

Reserved

Host_RT_Access_State

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access Access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_RT_Access_State

1

27

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Enabled

  • 1 - Locked

  • Other - reserved

Set Dynamic Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

BlueField DPU only receive and respond to Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches and the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is one of Enabled or Locked states.

If this command is received when the non-volatile setting is set to Disabled, this command shall fail with response code 0x0002 (command unavailable).

If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (unsupported command).

The command enables toggling between enabled to locked without BlueField DPU reset

Set Dynamic Host rshim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_RT_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0


Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x19)

The Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows the platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU about the enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU.

The Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.

Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches.

Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_Access_State

1 byte

31

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Disabled

  • 1 - Enabled

  • Other - reserved

Get Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0


Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x1B)

The Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command allows a trusted platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU runtime enablement state of the external Host PCIe rshim access to the embedded CPU. This command is only available when the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is Get to either Enabled or Locked states (see definition in section "Set Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU").

The Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU command is a package command.

Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

BlueField DPU only receive and respond to Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Command when the package ID matches and the non-volatile setting of the Host PCIe rshim access is one of Enabled or Locked states.

If this command is received when the non-volatile setting is set to Disabled, this command shall fail with response code 0x0002 (Command Unavailable).

If the command is received from an untrusted platform bmc, the command will fail with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).

Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_RT_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0

Get Dynamic Host PCIe rshim access to BlueField DPU CPU response Parameters

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_RT_Access_State

1 byte

31

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Enabled

  • 1 - Locked

  • Other - reserved


Set External Host Privileges (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x32) [to be put in Modes of Operation v4.10.0#.ModesofOperationv4.10.0-UsingPlatform-BMCNC-SIOEMCommands (moving to and from zero trust)]

The Set External Host Privileges command allows a trusted platform bmc to configure the mode settings of the BlueField DPU. The External Host Privileges settings are nonvolatile.

The Set External Host Privileges command is a package command.

Set External Host Privileges Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x32

Reserved

24:27

NIC RESET

NIC FW Update

PCC FW Update

Emb CPU Settings Change

Global Non-volatile Change

Network Port Parameters Change

External Host Parameters Change

NIC FLASH Access

Reserved

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Set External Host Privileges Command Parameters

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

NIC RESET

2 bits

24.6

External Host ability to reset the NIC

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

NIC FW Update

2 bits

24.4

External Host ability to update NIC FW

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

PCC FW Update

2 bits

24.2

External Host ability to update PCC FW

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Emb CPU Settings Change

2 bits

24.0

External Host ability to modify the settings of

the embedded CPU0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Global Non-volatile Change

2 bits

25.6

External Host ability to modify global non-volatile

settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Network Port Parameters Change

2 bits

25.4

External Host ability to update Network Port

parameters0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

External Host Parameters Change

2 bits

25.2

External Host ability to update the external

host’ settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

NIC FLASH Access

2 bits

25.0

External Host ability to access NIC FLASH

memory0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Set External Host Privileges Command Response

BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Set External Host Privileges Command when the package ID matches and the platform bmc is trusted.

Set External Host Privileges Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x32

Reserved

28:31

Checksum 31:0


Set BlueField DPU Mode (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x33)

From Mode

To Mode

Command

DPU Mode

NIC Mode

Command = 0x12, Parameter = 0x33

Offset

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI OEM Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Mellanox Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID= 0x12

Parameter=0x33

Reserved

24:27

Offload engine

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Offload engine

1 bit

27.0

0x0: Enabled – DPU Mode

0x1: Disabled – NIC Mode

For NIC Mode, set the offload engine bit to 0x1.

NIC Mode

DPU Mode

Command = 0x12, Parameter = 0x33

bytes/bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI OEM Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Mellanox Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID= 0x12

Parameter=0x33

Reserved

24:27

Offload engine

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Offload engine

1 bit

27.0

0x0: Enabled - DPU Mode

0x1: Disabled - NIC Mode

For DPU Mode, set the offload engine bit to 0x0.

DPU Mode

DPU Mode with Zero Trust

Roadmap

DPU Mode with Zero Trust

DPU Mode

Roadmap

DPU Mode with Zero Trust

NIC Mode

Not supported. Move from DPU Mode with Zero Trust to DPU Mode first, and then from DPU Mode to NIC Mode.

  • Perform a system-level reset when moving from Zero Trust to DPU Mode before configuring NIC Mode.

  • Ensure to disable Zero Trust configuration before transitioning to NIC Mode.

  • Operating in NIC Mode with Zero Trust (Restricted) configuration is not supported and may lead to undefined behavior.

Get BlueField DPU OS State (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x17)

The Get BlueField DPU OS State command allows the platform bmc (platform bmc) to query the BlueField DPU embedded CPU status from the NVIDIA BlueField DPU device.

The Get BlueField DPU OS State command is a package command.

Get BlueField DPU OS State Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x17

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get BlueField DPU OS State Response

BlueField DPU always receive and respond to Get Debug Info Command when the package ID matches.

Get BlueField DPU OS State Response

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

OS_State

1 byte

31

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Reset/Boot-ROM

  • 1 - BL2

  • 2 - BL31

  • 3 - UEFI

  • 4 - OS starting

  • 5 - OS is running

  • 6 - Low-Power standby

  • 7 - Firmware update in progress

  • 8 - OS Crash Dump in progress

  • 9 - OS Crash Dump is complete

  • 10 - FW Fault Crash Dump in progress

  • 11 - FW Fault Crash Dump is complete

  • Other - reserved

POST code

4 bytes

32

OS POST code as reported by the embedded CPU

Get BlueField DPU OS State Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x17

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

OS_State

32:35

POST code

36:39

Checksum 31:0


Get External Host Privileges (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x32)

The Get External Host Privileges command allows a trusted platform bmc to query the external host privilege settings of the BlueField DPU.

The Get External Host Privileges command is a package command.

Get External Host Privileges Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x32

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get External Host Privileges Response

The device responds to Get External Host Privileges Command if sent from a trusted platform bmc when the package ID matches. The returned response to Get External Host Privileges is described in the following table.

Get External Host Privileges Response Parameters

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

NIC RESET

2 bits

28.6

External Host ability to reset the NIC

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

NIC FW Update

2 bits

28.4

External Host ability to update NIC FW

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

PCC FW Update

2 bits

28.2

External Host ability to update PCC FW

0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Emb CPU Settings Change

2 bits

28.0

External Host ability to modify the settings of

the embedded CPU0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Global Non-volatile Change

2 bits

29.6

External Host ability to modify global non-volatile

settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Network Port Parameters Change

2 bits

29.4

External Host ability to update Network Port

parameters0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

External Host Parameters Change

2 bits

29.2

External Host ability to update the external

host’ settings0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

NIC Flash Access

2 bits

29.0

External Host ability to access NIC FLASH

memory0 - Default mode1 - Enabled2 - Disabled3 - Reserved

Get External Host Privileges Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x32

Reserved

28:31

NIC RESET

NIC FW Update

PCC FW Update

Emb CPU Settings Change

Global Non-volatile Change

Network Port Parameters Change

External Host Parameters Change

NIC Flash Access

Reserved

32:35

Checksum 31:0


Get BlueField Mode (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x33)

The Get BlueField Mode command allows a trusted platform bmc to query the mode settings of the BlueField DPU.

The Get BlueField Mode command is a package command.

Get BlueField Mode Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x33

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get BlueField Mode Response

The device responds to Get BlueField Mode Command if sent from a trusted platform bmc when the package ID matches. The returned response to Get BlueField DPU Mode is described in the following table.

Get BlueField Mode response Parameters

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Offload engine

1 bit

31.0

Defines whether the Internal CPU is used as an offload engine

  • 0x0 - ENABLED

  • 0x1 - DISABLED

Get BlueField DPU Mode Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x32

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Reserved

Offload engine

32:35

Checksum 31:0
