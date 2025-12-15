NC-SI OEM Commands

This command is used by the platform bmc to query any PF programmed MAC address.

For NVIDIA devices that support a single Physical Function for a multi-port NIC port, N MAC address shall be returned to Get PF #N MAC address command.

Get PF MAC Ads Command Format

Field Bytes Offset in NC-SI Command Description Parameter 1 22 0x0 = Get PF MAC Address PIndex 1 23 This byte defines the PF Number to which the platform bmc intends to query the programmed MAC address. PF 0 is always available.

Get PF MAC Address Command Layout

Bytes/Bits 31:24 23:16 15:8 7:0 0:15 NC-SI Header (OEM Command) 16:19 NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119 20:23 Command rev=0x00 MLNX Cmd ID=0x00 Parameter=0x00 PF Index 24:27 Checksum 31:0

The following is the returned value from the NVIDIA device to the "Get PF MAC Address" command.

Get PF MAC Address Response Format

Field Bytes Offset in NC-SI Command Description Response Code 2 17:16 0x8000 - Un-initialized - returned if the NVIDIA device does not have a default MAC address for the PF and the MAC address was not initialized. Reason Code 2 19:18 0x2 - shall be returned if the PF Index in the command is greater of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device Parameter 1 26 0x0 = Get PF MAC Address PF Index 1 27 The NVIDIA device shall return the same PF index as sent in the Get PF MAC Address Command even if the index is out of range of the supported PFs by the NVIDIA device MAC Address 6 33:28 PF MAC Address. Default is the production allocated MAC address from the NVIDIA device flash device.

Get PF MAC Address Response Layout