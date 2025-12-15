On This Page
- BlueField-2 Performance Monitoring Counters
- BlueField-3 Performance Monitoring Counters
Performance Monitoring Counters
The performance modules in NVIDIA® BlueField® are present in several hardware blocks and each block has a certain set of supported events.
The
mlx_pmc driver provides access to all of these performance modules through a sysfs interface. The driver creates a directory under
/sys/class/hwmon under which each of the blocks explained above has a subdirectory. Please note that all directories under
/sys/class/hwmon are named as "
hwmon<N>" where
N is the
hwmon device number corresponding to the device. This is assigned by Linux and could change with the addition of more devices to the
hwmon class. Each
hwmon directory has a "
name" node which can be used to identify the correct device. In this case, reading the "
name" file should return "
bfperf".
The hardware blocks that include performance modules are:
Tile (block containing 2 cores and a shared L2 cache) has 2 sets of counters, one set for HNF and HNF_NET events. These are present as "tile" and "tilenet" directories in the sysfs interface of the driver.
TRIO (PCIe root complex) has 3 sets of counters, one each for TRIO, SMGEN and PCIE TLR events. The sysfs directories for these are called "trio", "triogen" and "pcie" respectively.
MSS (memory sub-system containing the memory controller and L3 cache)
GIC and SMMU with one set of counters each for the SMGEN events. These are simply labelled "gic" and "smmu" respectively.
The number of Tile, TRIO and MSS blocks depends on the system. There is a maximum of 8 Tile, 3 TRIO and 2 MSS blocks in BlueField, and this is added as a suffix to the sysfs directory names. For example, this is a list of directories present in a BlueField-2 system:
ubuntu@bf:/$ ls /sys/class/hwmon/hwmon0/
device l3cachehalf0 pcie0 smmu0 tile1 tilenet0 tilenet3 triogen0
ecc l3cachehalf1 pcie1 subsystem tile2 tilenet1 trio0 triogen1
gic0 name power tile0 tile3 tilenet2 trio1 uevent
The PCIe TLR statistics for each TRIO are under the "pcie" block.
Performance Data Collection Mechanisms
The performance data of the BlueField hardware is collected using two mechanisms:
Programming hardware counters to monitor specific events
Reading registers that hold performance/event statistics
All blocks except "ecc" and "pcie" use the mechanism 1.
Using Hardware Counters
For blocks that use hardware counters to collect data, each counter present in the block is represented by "
event<N>" and "
counter<N>" sysfs files.
For example:
ubuntu@bf:/$ ls /sys/class/hwmon/hwmon0/tile0/
counter0 counter1 counter2 counter3 event0 event1 event2 event3 event_list
An
event<N> and
counter<N> pair can be used to program and monitor events. The "
event_list" sysfs file displays the list of events supported by that block along with the hexadecimal value corresponding to each event.
Use the
echo command to write the event number to the
event<N> file, and use the
cat command to read the counter value from the corresponding counter (
counter<N>).
The counters are enabled individually once the event number is written to the corresponding event file. However, the L3 cache performance counters cannot be enabled or disabled individually and can only be triggered or stopped all at the same time.
So in the example provided, all 4 event files may be programmed with the necessary event numbers and then the "enable" file may be used to start the counters. Writing
0 to the enable file stops the counters while
1 starts them.
Reading Registers
For "ecc" and "pcie" blocks, the counters cannot be started or stopped by the user, instead the statistics are automatically collected by HW and stored in registers. These register names are exposed within the directory and can be read by the user at any time.
List of Supported Events
SMGEN Performance Module
Hex Value
Name
Description
0x0
AW_REQ
Reserved for internal use
0x1
AW_BEATS
Reserved for internal use
0x2
AW_TRANS
Reserved for internal use
0x3
AW_RESP
Reserved for internal use
0x4
AW_STL
Reserved for internal use
0x5
AW_LAT
Reserved for internal use
0x6
AW_REQ_TBU
Reserved for internal use
0x8
AR_REQ
Reserved for internal use
0x9
AR_BEATS
Reserved for internal use
0xa
AR_TRANS
Reserved for internal use
0xb
AR_STL
Reserved for internal use
0xc
AR_LAT
Reserved for internal use
0xd
AR_REQ_TBU
Reserved for internal use
0xe
TBU_MISS
The number of TBU miss
0xf
TX_DAT_AF
Mesh Data channel write FIFO almost Full.
This is from the TRIO toward the Arm memory.
0x10
RX_DAT_AF
Mesh Data channel read FIFO almost Full.
This is from the Arm memory toward the TRIO.
0x11
RETRYQ_CRED
Reserved for internal use
Tile HNF Performance Module
Hex Value
Name
Description
0x45
HNF_REQUESTS
Number of REQs that were processed in HNF
0x46
HNF_REJECTS
Reserved for internal use
0x47
ALL_BUSY
Reserved for internal use
0x48
MAF_BUSY
Reserved for internal use
0x49
MAF_REQUESTS
Reserved for internal use
0x4a
RNF_REQUESTS
Number of REQs sent by the RN-F selected by HNF_PERF_CTL register RNF_SEL field
0x4b
REQUEST_TYPE
Reserved for internal use
0x4c
MEMORY_READS
Number of reads to MSS
0x4d
MEMORY_WRITES
Number of writes to MSS
0x4e
VICTIM_WRITE
Number of victim lines written to memory
0x4f
POC_FULL
Reserved for internal use
0x50
POC_FAIL
Number of times that the POC Monitor sent RespErr Okay status to an Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQ
0x51
POC_SUCCESS
Number of times that the POC Monitor sent RespErr ExOkay status to an Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQ
0x52
POC_WRITES
Number of Exclusive WriteNoSnp or CleanUnique REQs processed by POC Monitor
0x53
POC_READS
Number of Exclusive ReadClean/ReadShared REQs processed by POC Monitor
0x54
FORWARD
Reserved for internal use
0x55
RXREQ_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x56
RXRSP_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x57
RXDAT_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x58
TXREQ_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x59
TXRSP_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x5a
TXDAT_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x5b
TXSNP_HNF
Reserved for internal use
0x5c
INDEX_MATCH
Reserved for internal use
0x5d
A72_ACCESS
Access requests (Reads, Writes, CopyBack, CMO, DVM) from A72 clusters
0x5e
IO_ACCESS
Accesses requests (Reads, Writes) from DMA IO devices
0x5f
TSO_WRITE
Total Store Order write Requests from DMA IO devices
0x60
TSO_CONFLICT
Reserved for internal use
0x61
DIR_HIT
Requests that hit in directory
0x62
HNF_ACCEPTS
Reserved for internal use
0x63
REQ_BUF_EMPTY
Number of cycles when request buffer is empty
0x64
REQ_BUF_IDLE_MAF
Reserved for internal use
0x65
TSO_NOARB
Reserved for internal use
0x66
TSO_NOARB_CYCLES
Reserved for internal use
0x67
MSS_NO_CREDIT
Number of cycles that a Request could not be sent to MSS due to lack of credits
0x68
TXDAT_NO_LCRD
Reserved for internal use
0x69
TXSNP_NO_LCRD
Reserved for internal use
0x6a
TXRSP_NO_LCRD
Reserved for internal use
0x6b
TXREQ_NO_LCRD
Reserved for internal use
0x6c
TSO_CL_MATCH
Reserved for internal use
0x6d
MEMORY_READS_BYPASS
Number of reads to MSS that bypass Home Node
0x6e
TSO_NOARB_TIMEOUT
Reserved for internal use
0x6f
ALLOCATE
Number of times that Directory entry was allocated
0x70
VICTIM
Number of times that Directory entry allocation did not find an Invalid way in the set
0x71
A72_WRITE
Write requests from A72 clusters
0x72
A72_Read
Read requests from A72 clusters
0x73
IO_WRITE
Write requests from DMA IO devices
0x74
IO_Reads
Read requests from DMA IO devices
0x75
TSO_Reject
Reserved for internal use
0x80
TXREQ_RN
Reserved for internal use
0x81
TXRSP_RN
Reserved for internal use
0x82
TXDAT_RN
Reserved for internal use
0x83
RXSNP_RN
Reserved for internal use
0x84
RXRSP_RN
Reserved for internal use
0x85
RXDAT_RN
Reserved for internal use
TRIO Performance Module
Hex Value
Name
Description
0xa0
TPIO_DATA_BEAT
Data beats from Arm PIO to TRIO
0xa1
TDMA_DATA_BEAT
Data beats from Arm memory to PCI completion
0xa2
MAP_DATA_BEAT
Reserved for internal use
0xa3
TXMSG_DATA_BEAT
Reserved for internal use
0xa4
TPIO_DATA_PACKET
Data packets from Arm PIO to TRIO
0xa5
TDMA_DATA_PACKET
Data packets from Arm memory to PCI completion
0xa6
MAP_DATA_PACKET
Reserved for internal use
0xa7
TXMSG_DATA_PACKET
Reserved for internal use
0xa8
TDMA_RT_AF
The in-flight PCI DMA READ request queue is almost full
0xa9
TDMA_PBUF_MAC_AF
Indicator of the buffer of Arm memory reads is too full awaiting PCIe access
0xaa
TRIO_MAP_WRQ_BUF_EMPTY
PCIe write transaction buffer is empty
0xab
TRIO_MAP_CPL_BUF_EMPTY
Arm PIO request completion queue is empty
0xac
TRIO_MAP_RDQ0_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC0's read transaction is empty
0xad
TRIO_MAP_RDQ1_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC1's read transaction is empty
0xae
TRIO_MAP_RDQ2_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC2's read transaction is empty
0xaf
TRIO_MAP_RDQ3_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC3's read transaction is empty
0xb0
TRIO_MAP_RDQ4_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC4's read transaction is empty
0xb1
TRIO_MAP_RDQ5_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC5's read transaction is empty
0xb2
TRIO_MAP_RDQ6_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC6's read transaction is empty
0xb3
TRIO_MAP_RDQ7_BUF_EMPTY
The buffer of MAC7's read transaction is empty
L3 Cache Performance Module
The L3 cache interfaces with the Arm cores via the SkyMesh. The CDN is used for control data. The NDN is used for responses. The DDN is for the actual data transfer.
Hex Value
Name
Description
0x00
DISABLE
Reserved for internal use
0x01
CYCLES
Timestamp counter
0x02
TOTAL_RD_REQ_IN
Read Transaction control request from the CDN of the SkyMesh
0x03
TOTAL_WR_REQ_IN
Write transaction control request from the CDN of the SkyMesh
0x04
TOTAL_WR_DBID_ACK
Write transaction control responses from the NDN of the SkyMesh
0x05
TOTAL_WR_DATA_IN
Write transaction data from the DDN of the SkyMesh
0x06
TOTAL_WR_COMP
Write completion response from the NDN of the SkyMesh
0x07
TOTAL_RD_DATA_OUT
Read transaction data from the DDN
0x08
TOTAL_CDN_REQ_IN_BANK0
CHI CDN Transactions Bank 0
0x09
TOTAL_CDN_REQ_IN_BANK1
CHI CDN Transactions Bank 1
0x0a
TOTAL_DDN_REQ_IN_BANK0
CHI DDN Transactions Bank 0
0x0b
TOTAL_DDN_REQ_IN_BANK1
CHI DDN Transactions Bank 1
0x0c
TOTAL_EMEM_RD_RES_IN_BANK0
Total EMEM Read Response Bank 0
0x0d
TOTAL_EMEM_RD_RES_IN_BANK1
Total EMEM Read Response Bank 1
0x0e
TOTAL_CACHE_RD_RES_IN_BANK0
Total Cache Read Response Bank 0
0x0f
TOTAL_CACHE_RD_RES_IN_BANK1
Total Cache Read Response Bank 1
0x10
TOTAL_EMEM_RD_REQ_BANK0
Total EMEM Read Request Bank 0
0x11
TOTAL_EMEM_RD_REQ_BANK1
Total EMEM Read Request Bank 1
0x12
TOTAL_EMEM_WR_REQ_BANK0
Total EMEM Write Request Bank 0
0x13
TOTAL_EMEM_WR_REQ_BANK1
Total EMEM Write Request Bank 1
0x14
TOTAL_RD_REQ_OUT
EMEM Read Transactions Out
0x15
TOTAL_WR_REQ_OUT
EMEM Write Transactions Out
0x16
TOTAL_RD_RES_IN
EMEM Read Transactions In
0x17
HITS_BANK0
Number of Hits Bank 0
0x18
HITS_BANK1
Number of Hits Bank 1
0x19
MISSES_BANK0
Number of Misses Bank 0
0x1a
MISSES_BANK1
Number of Misses Bank 1
0x1b
ALLOCATIONS_BANK0
Number of Allocations Bank 0
0x1c
ALLOCATIONS_BANK1
Number of Allocations Bank 1
0x1d
EVICTIONS_BANK0
Number of Evictions Bank 0
0x1e
EVICTIONS_BANK1
Number of Evictions Bank 1
0x1f
DBID_REJECT
Reserved for internal use
0x20
WRDB_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x21
WRDB_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
0x22
CMDQ_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x23
CMDQ_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
0x24
COB_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x25
COB_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
0x26
TRB_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x27
TRB_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
0x28
TAG_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x29
TAG_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
0x2a
ANY_REJECT_BANK0
Reserved for internal use
0x2b
ANY_REJECT_BANK1
Reserved for internal use
PCIe TLR Statistics
Hex Value
Name
Description
0x0
PCIE_TLR_IN_P_PKT_CNT
Incoming posted packets
0x10
PCIE_TLR_IN_NP_PKT_CNT
Incoming non-posted packets
0x18
PCIE_TLR_IN_C_PKT_CNT
Incoming completion packets
0x20
PCIE_TLR_OUT_P_PKT_CNT
Outgoing posted packets
0x28
PCIE_TLR_OUT_NP_PKT_CNT
Outgoing non-posted packets
0x30
PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_PKT_CNT
Outgoing completion packets
0x38
PCIE_TLR_IN_P_BYTE_CNT
Incoming posted bytes
0x40
PCIE_TLR_IN_NP_BYTE_CNT
Incoming non-posted bytes
0x48
PCIE_TLR_IN_C_BYTE_CNT
Incoming completion bytes
0x50
PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_BYTE_CNT
Outgoing posted bytes
0x58
PCIE_TLR_OUT_NP_BYTE_CNT
Outgoing non-posted bytes
0x60
PCIE_TLR_OUT_C_BYTE_CNT
Outgoing completion bytes
Tile HNFNET Performance Module
Hex Value
Name
Description
0x12
CDN_REQ
The number of CDN requests
0x13
DDN_REQ
The number of DDN requests
0x14
NDN_REQ
The number of NDN requests
0x15
CDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network
0x16
CDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network
0x17
CDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network
0x18
CDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network
0x19
CDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the CDN network
0x1a
CDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS
Packets sent out from north port in the CDN network
0x1b
CDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS
Packets sent out from south port in the CDN network
0x1c
CDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS
Packets sent out from east port in the CDN network
0x1d
CDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS
Packets sent out from west port in the CDN network
0x1e
CDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS
Packets sent out from core port in the CDN network
0x1f
CDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS
Packets received by north port in the CDN network
0x20
CDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS
Packets received by south port in the CDN network
0x21
CDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS
Packets received by east port in the CDN network
0x22
CDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS
Packets received by west port in the CDN network
0x23
CDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS
Packets received by core port in the CDN network
0x24
CDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT
Packets completed from core port in the CDN network
0x25
DDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network
0x26
DDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network
0x27
DDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network
0x28
DDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network
0x29
DDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the DDN network
0x2a
DDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS
Packets sent out from north port in the DDN network
0x2b
DDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS
Packets sent out from south port in the DDN network
0x2c
DDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS
Packets sent out from east port in the DDN network
0x2d
DDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS
Packets sent out from west port in the DDN network
0x2e
DDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS
Packets sent out from core port in the DDN network
0x2f
DDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS
Packets received by north port in the DDN network
0x30
DDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS
Packets received by south port in the DDN network
0x31
DDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS
Packets received by east port in the DDN network
0x32
DDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS
Packets received by west port in the DDN network
0x33
DDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS
Packets received by core port in the DDN network
0x34
DDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT
Packets completed from core port in the DDN network
0x35
NDN_DIAG_N_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that north input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network
0x36
NDN_DIAG_S_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that south input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network
0x37
NDN_DIAG_E_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that east input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network
0x38
NDN_DIAG_W_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that west input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network
0x39
NDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED
Number of cycles that core input port FIFO runs out of credits in the NDN network
0x3a
NDN_DIAG_N_EGRESS
Packets sent out from north port in the NDN network
0x3b
NDN_DIAG_S_EGRESS
Packets sent out from south port in the NDN network
0x3c
NDN_DIAG_E_EGRESS
Packets sent out from east port in the NDN network
0x3d
NDN_DIAG_W_EGRESS
Packets sent out from west port in the NDN network
0x3e
NDN_DIAG_C_EGRESS
Packets sent out from core port in the NDN network
0x3f
NDN_DIAG_N_INGRESS
Packets received by north port in the NDN network
0x40
NDN_DIAG_S_INGRESS
Packets received by south port in the NDN network
0x41
NDN_DIAG_E_INGRESS
Packets received by east port in the NDN network
0x42
NDN_DIAG_W_INGRESS
Packets received by west port in the NDN network
0x43
NDN_DIAG_C_INGRESS
Packets received by core port in the NDN network
0x44
NDN_DIAG_CORE_SENT
Packets completed from core port in the NDN network
Programming Counter to Monitor Events
To program a counter to monitor one of the events from the event list, the event name or number needs to be written to the corresponding event file.
Let us call the
/sys/class/hwmon/hwmon<N> folder corresponding to this driver as
BFPERF_DIR.
For example, to monitor the event
HNF_REQUESTS (
0x45) on
tile2 using counter 3:
$ echo 0x45 > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3
Or:
$ echo HNF_REQUESTS > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3
Once this is done,
counter3 resets the counter and starts monitoring the number of
HNF_REQUESTS.
To read the counter value, run:
$ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/counter3
To see what event is currently being monitored by a counter, just read the corresponding event file to get the event name and number.
$ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/event3
In this case, reading the
event3 file returns "
0x45: HNF_REQUESTS".
To clear the counter, write 0 to the counter file.
$ echo 0 > <BFPERF_DIR>/tile2/counter3
This resets the accumulator and the counter continues monitoring the same event that has previously been programmed, but starts the count from 0 again. Writing non-zero values to the counter files is not allowed.
To stop monitoring an event, write
0xff to the corresponding event file.
This is slightly different for the l3cache blocks due to the restriction that all counters can only be enabled, disabled, or reset together. So once the event is written to the event file, the counters will have to be enabled to start monitoring their respective events by writing "1" to the "enable" file. Writing "0" to this file will stop all the counters. The most reliable way to get accurate counter values would be by disabling the counters after a certain time period and then proceeding to read the counter values.
Programming a counter to monitor a new event automatically stops all the counters. Also, enabling the counters resets the counters to 0 first.
For blocks that have performance statistics registers (mechanism 2), all of these statistics are directly made available to be read or reset.
For example, to read the number of incoming posted packets to TRIO2:
$ cat <BFPERF_DIR>/pcie2/IN_P_PKT_CNT
The count can be reset to 0 by writing 0 to the same file. Again, non-zero writes to these files are not allowed.
List of Events
TBD