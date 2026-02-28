Deploying NVIDIA Converged Accelerator

Note This page is relevant for A30 and A100 converged accelerator cards. For instructions on the NVIDIA® H20 NVL16 device (configured to run in NIC mode only), refer to Deploying BlueField Software from Host.

Info It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.

This section assumes that you have installed the BlueField OS BFB on your NVIDIA® Converged Accelerator using any of the following guides:

NVIDIA® CUDA® (GPU driver) must be installed to use the GPU. For information on how to install CUDA on your Converged Accelerator, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux.