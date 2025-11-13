On This Page
Deploying NVIDIA Converged Accelerator
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
This section assumes that you have installed the BlueField OS BFB on your NVIDIA® Converged Accelerator using any of the following guides:
NVIDIA® CUDA® (GPU driver) must be installed in order to use the GPU. For information on how to install CUDA on your Converged Accelerator, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux.
After installing the BFB, you may now select the mode you want your NVIDIA Converged Accelerator to operate in.
Standard (default) – the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and the GPU operate separately (GPU is owned by the host)
BlueField-X – the GPU is exposed to the DPU and is no longer visible on the host (GPU is owned by the DPU)
It is is important to learn your DPU's
device-id for performing some of the software installations or upgrades in this guide.
To determine the device ID of the DPUs on your setup, run:
mst start
mst status -v
Example output:
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module is not loaded
MST PCI configuration module loaded
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 3b:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0
BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0
BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 e2:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens7f1np1 4
BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 e2:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens7f0np0 4
The device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs in this example are
/dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and
/dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively.
BlueField-X Mode
Run the following command from the host:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0xF
Power cycle the host for the configuration to take effect.
Standard Mode
To return the DPU from BlueField-X mode to Standard mode:
Run the following command from the host:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0x0
Power cycle the host for the configuration to take effect.
Use the following command from host or from DPU:
$ sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-name> q PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]
Example of Standard mode output:
Device #1:
----------
[...]
Configurations: Next Boot
PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4] DEVICE_DEFAULT(0)
Example of BlueField-X mode output:
Device #1:
----------
[...]
Configurations: Next Boot
PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4] EMBEDDED_CPU(15)
The following are example outputs for when the DPU is configured to BlueField-X mode.
The GPU is no longer visible from the host:
root@host:~# lspci | grep -i nv
None
The GPU is now visible from the DPU:
ubuntu@dpu:~$ lspci | grep -i nv
06:00.0 3D controller: NVIDIA Corporation GA20B8 (rev a1)
Firmware upgrade of BMC and CEC components using BMC can be performed from a remote server using the Redfish interface. The following table presents commands available for performing the upgrade:
No.
Function
Command
Required for BMC / CEC Update
Description
1
Establish Redfish connection session
Where:
BMC
CEC
Establish Redfish connection session
2
Trigger a secure firmware update
Where:
BMC
CEC
Triggers the secure update and starts tracking the secure update progress
3
Track secure firmware update progress
Find the current task ID in the response and use it for checking the progress:
Where:
BMC
CEC
Tracks the firmware update progress
4
Reset/reboot a BMC
Where:
BMC
Resets/reboots the BMC
5
Fetch running BMC firmware version
For BlueField-3:
Where:
BMC
Fetches the running firmware version from BMC
For BlueField-2:
Fetch the current firmware ID and then perform:
Where:
6
Fetch running CEC firmware version
Where:
CEC
Fetches the running firmware version from CEC
BMC Update
After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #2 to from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0",
"@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
"Id": "0",
"TaskState": "Running"
}
Command #3 from the previous table can be used to track secure firmware update progress. For instance:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete'
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910
20
Command #3 is used to verify the task has completed because during the update procedure the reboot option is disabled. When "PercentComplete" reaches 100, command #4 is used to reboot the BMC. For example:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete'
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 3822 100 3822 0 0 81319 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 81319
100
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
Command #5 can be used to verify the current BMC firmware version after reboot:
For BlueField-3:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 513 100 513 0 0 9679 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 9679
For BlueField-2:
Fetch the firmware ID from
FirmwareInventory:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware" …
Use command #5 with the fetched firmware ID in the previous step:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 471 100 471 0 0 622 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 621 bmc-23.04
CEC Update
After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #2 to from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0",
"@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
"Id": "0",
"TaskState": "Running"
}
Command #3 can be used to track the progress of the CEC firmware update. For example:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete'
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910
100
After the CEC secure update operation is complete, a power cycle or cold reset of the BlueField-3 DPU must be manually triggered to apply the changes once the update is finished.
Command #6 can be used to verify the current CEC firmware version after reboot:
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT | jq -r ' .Version'
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current
Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 421 100 421 0 0 1172 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 1172
19-4
Get GPU Firmware
smbpbi: (See SMBPBI spec)
root@dpu:~# i2cset -y 3 0x4f 0x5c 0x05 0x08 0x00 0x80 s
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5c ip 5
5: 0x04 0x05 0x08 0x00 0x5f
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5d ip 5
5: 0x04 0x39 0x32 0x2e 0x30
root@dpu:~#
root@dpu:~#
root@dpu:~# i2cset -y 3 0x4f 0x5c 0x05 0x08 0x01 0x80 s
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5c ip 5
5: 0x04 0x05 0x08 0x01 0x5f
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5d ip 5
5: 0x04 0x30 0x2e 0x36 0x42
root@dpu:~# i2cset -y 3 0x4f 0x5c 0x05 0x08 0x02 0x80 s
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5c ip 5
5: 0x04 0x05 0x08 0x02 0x5f
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5d ip 5
5: 0x04 0x2e 0x30 0x30 0x2e
root@dpu:~# i2cset -y 3 0x4f 0x5c 0x05 0x08 0x03 0x80 s
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5c ip 5
5: 0x04 0x05 0x08 0x03 0x5f
root@dpu:~# i2cget -y 3 0x4f 0x5d ip 5
5: 0x04 0x30 0x31 0x00 0x00
root@dpu:~#
39 32 2e 30 30 2e 36 42 2e 30 30 2e 30 31 00 00 → 92.00.6B.00.01
Updating GPU Firmware
root@dpu:~# scp root@10.23.201.227:/<path-to-fw-bin>/1004_0230_891__92006B0001-dbg-ota.bin /tmp/gpu_images/
root@10.23.201.227's password:
1004_0230_891__92006B0001-dbg-ota.bin 100% 384KB 384.4KB/s 00:01
root@dpu:~# cat /tmp/gpu_images/progress.txt
TaskState="Running"
TaskStatus="OK"
TaskProgress="50"
root@dpu:~# cat /tmp/gpu_images/progress.txt
TaskState="Running"
TaskStatus="OK"
TaskProgress="50"
root@dpu:~# cat /tmp/gpu_images/progress.txt
TaskState=Frimware update succeeded.
TaskStatus=OK
TaskProgress=100