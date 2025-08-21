LinkX Configuration Maps

For the available configurations of NVIDIA cables and transceivers designed for connectivity with NVIDIA switches, network adapters, and DGX GPU systems, refer to LinkX 400Gb/s Cables & Transceivers Main Portfolio.
Where to Find More LinkX Documentation
This configuration map is to be used in conjunction with other documents located in folders in Interconnect Product Specifications.
This site is where the following LinkX cables and transceivers documents are provided.
LinkX Overview Documents
Review of parts, important notes, and configuration details for linking to NVIDIA switches and adapters
Configuration Maps
Picture and part number-based PowerPoint® slides for every configuration with NVIDIA switches, network adapters, and DGX GPU systems with NVIDIA cables and transceivers
(this page)
Parts Lists
Tables summarize by speed, form factor, connector, power, reach, etc. and hyperlinks to individual products specs
Product Specifications
10–to-16-page detailed hardware datasheets with physical, thermal, electrical, and optical specifications for each product
Additional Docs