NVIDIA LinkX Cables and Transceivers Guide to Key Technologies

Note You can download a PDF of the full document here.

This technology guide introduces the basic technologies and terminologies used for NVIDIA cables and transceivers for NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and Spectrum Ethernet architectures.

Cables and transceivers are constructed using multiple technologies and a blizzard of buzzwords to describe the parts. This makes discussing cables and transceivers almost a language by itself. This document describes the basic components and terminologies used in constructing and describing NVIDIA® LinkX® cables and transceivers.

This technology guide is to be used in conjunction with other documents located in folders in docs.nvidia.com/networking/ > Interconnect.

This site is where the following LinkX cables and transceivers documents are provided.

The guides are organized by speeds and modulation rates:

100G-PAM4: 400GbE Ethernet and 400Gb/s NDR InfiniBand using twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 50G-PAM4: 400GbE Ethernet only using QSFP-DD and QSFP56 50G-PAM4: 200GbE Ethernet and 200Gb/s HDR InfiniBand using QSFP56 25G-NRZ: 100GbE Ethernet and 100Gb/s EDR InfiniBand using QSFP28 and SFP28

Parts are Described by Use in the Switch

The DAC, LACC, and AOC cable part number descriptors are based on the connector used in the switches, as the devices used in network adapters may consist of multiple connector types such as the single-port OSFP, QSFP112, QSFP56, etc. These plugs or “form-factors” are used to contain optical transceivers and copper cables to form the switching networks linking CPU/GPU compute engines with storage subsystems and to other system clusters in the network. For example, an 800G twin-port OSFP-to-4x 200G QSFP112 splitter copper cable is listed in the parts lists as 800Gb/s twin-port OSFP, and not as 200Gb/s QSFP112.

Cable Descriptions Denoted by the Switch-side Connector