Acronyms and Abbreviations
The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.
Term
Description
ACC or LACC
Active Copper Cable or Linear Active Copper Cable
AOC
Active Optical Cable
APC
Angled Polished Connector
BER
bit error ratio
ConnectX®
NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet
DAC
Direct Attached Copper Cable
DPU
Data Processing Unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products
finned top, IHS
Extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug, Integrated Heat Sink in transceiver top
flat top, RHS
Riding Heat Sink on top of card cages
LinkX
NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line
MPO
Multiple-Push-On
NRZ
Non-Return-to-Zero
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line
NVIDIA Spectrum™
NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line
OSFP
Octal Small Form-factor Plug
PAM4
Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels
QSFP
Quad Small Form-factor Plug
UPC
Ultra-flat Polished Connector