NVIDIA LinkX Cables and Transceivers Guide to Key Technologies
Acronyms and Abbreviations

The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.

Term

Description

ACC or LACC

Active Copper Cable or Linear Active Copper Cable

AOC

Active Optical Cable

APC

Angled Polished Connector

BER

bit error ratio

ConnectX®

NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet

DAC

Direct Attached Copper Cable

DPU

Data Processing Unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products

finned top, IHS

Extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug, Integrated Heat Sink in transceiver top

flat top, RHS

Riding Heat Sink on top of card cages

LinkX

NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line

MPO

Multiple-Push-On

NRZ

Non-Return-to-Zero

NVIDIA Quantum

NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line

NVIDIA Spectrum™

NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line

OSFP

Octal Small Form-factor Plug

PAM4

Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels

QSFP

Quad Small Form-factor Plug

UPC

Ultra-flat Polished Connector
