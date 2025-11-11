Acronyms and Abbreviations

The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.

Term Description ACC or LACC Active Copper Cable or Linear Active Copper Cable AOC Active Optical Cable APC Angled Polished Connector BER bit error ratio ConnectX® NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet DAC Direct Attached Copper Cable DPU Data Processing Unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products finned top, IHS Extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug, Integrated Heat Sink in transceiver top flat top, RHS Riding Heat Sink on top of card cages LinkX NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line MPO Multiple-Push-On NRZ Non-Return-to-Zero NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line NVIDIA Spectrum™ NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line OSFP Octal Small Form-factor Plug PAM4 Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels QSFP Quad Small Form-factor Plug UPC Ultra-flat Polished Connector