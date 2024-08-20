Key Technologies

High-speed digital signaling uses several types of voltage modulation. Varying electrical voltages create digital pulses that vary in voltage amplitude or intensity. Modern data centers typically use NRZ for slower speeds and PAM4 for higher speeds.

Early years of digital 1,0 signaling, a digital zero was inserted between every data bit so the receiver clock could synchronize on the data signal. This was called “Return-to-Zero” modulation. Later, as electronics became faster, the inserted zero was eliminated and the pulse synchronized on the edges of the data signals. This became known as “Non-Return-to-Zero” or NRZ. NRZ became the industry standard for 1G, 10G, and 25Gb/s and used for 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G aggregate data rates. Continuing to 50G became a problem as the electrical wires turned into radio antennae’s at high frequencies and caused the signal energy to be lost, which dramatically increased costs to contain the signals on circuit boards and wires.

Industry standards groups created a new modulation scheme that sent two data signals with a single clock pulse by varying the voltage intensity levels to four levels instead of two with NRZ. The four levels created two data bits per clock pulse or {00, 01} and {10, 11} visualized as two 1,0 data bits stacked on top of each other. This became known as Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels or PAM4.

50G-PAM4 kept the 25GHz slower clock speed of NRZ with two data bits stacked which enabled maintaining low costs. Later, faster electronics enabled using 50GHz clock with two data bits for 100G-PAM4. Soon, the industry will have 100GHz clocks and two data bits for 200G-PAM4.

100G-PAM4 modulation is used for 400Gb/s NDR InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 400Gb/s Ethernet systems: 800Gb/s = 8-channels 100G-PAM4 400Gb/s = 4-channels 100G-PAM4 200Gb/s = 2-channels 100G-PAM4



50G-PAM4 is used for 400G and 200G Spectrum-2/Spectrum-3 Ethernet and HDR InfiniBand: 400Gb/s = 8x50G-PAM4 used with QSFP-DD devices for Spectrum-3 Ethernet only systems 200Gb/s = 4x50G-PAM4 for 200GbE and HDR InfiniBand



25G-NRZ is used for 25G/100G Spectrum/Spectrum-2 Ethernet systems and 100Gb/s EDR InfiniBand: 100Gb/s = 4x25G-NRZ 50Gb/s = 2x25G-NRZ 25Gb/s = 1x25G-NRZ



Four-level signal modulation for 100G-PAM4 and 50G-PAM4 vs. two levels for 25G-NRZ



