Optical Connectors

The Multiple-Push-On (MPO) optical connector is a ceramic block with holes that contain the ends of multiple optical fibers epoxied in as either single-mode or multimode types. The ceramic blocks are made with different numbers of holes 8, 12, 16, 24, etc. but data centers typically use the 8-fiber but labeled MPO-12 with 4 unused, or 16-fiber MPO-16 versions.

Some of the light sent into a fiber reflects backwards from the fiber end face. Slower speed electronics and optics are less sensitive to back reflection created inside the optical fiber. Hence, 25G-NRZ (4x25G-NRZ SR4) and some 50G-PAM4 transceivers (4x50G-PAM4 SR4) use the MPO-12/UPC or Ultra-flat Polished Connector.

8x 50G-PAM4 400G and all 100G-PAM4 transceivers are more sensitive to back reflections and use the MPO-12/APC or Angled Polished Connector. This has an 8-degree polish on the end that causes the back reflections to be diverted into the fiber side cladding and away from the transmitter.

MPO/UPC (flat) cannot be mated together with MPO/APC (angled) connectors.