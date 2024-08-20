Single-mode and Multimode Optical Fibers

NVIDIA sells optical fiber cables based on 4-channels of 100G-PAM4 only. These fibers are specific to the 100G-PAM4 NVIDIA offering for NDR InfiniBand and Spectrum Ethernet. The fibers are crossover Type-B fibers that enable directly linking two transceivers together. NVIDIA offers these and 1:2 splitter fiber cables from 1m to 100m in straight single mode and 1m to 50m for multimode and single mode splitters.

Not offered by NVIDIA are cables using 2-fiber LC, MPO-12/UPC, MPO-16/APC and other fiber cables and splitter cables. NVIDIA recommends sourcing these from numerous third-party suppliers as they are a commodity.

Optical fiber consists of a strand of glass with the outside coating glass a higher density than the inside. This confines the light to travel down the length of the fiber and bending when encountering the higher density glass coating.

There are two types of fibers: single-mode and multimode.