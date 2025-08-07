On This Page
Agent Status APIs
Description – Gets the agent's summary.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/nodes/agents/summary
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific cluster.
Type - string
Optional - true
Default - default
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
{
"total_device_count":
1,
"correct_agent_version_installed":
1,
"no_ping":
0,
"no_json_api":
0,
"no_agent":
0,
"wrong_agent_version":
0,
"no_reports":
0,
"late_reports":
0,
"stale_reports":
0,
"expected_agent":
"1.6.0-3",
"comment":
""}
Description – Gets the agent's summary.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/nodes/agents/details
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific cluster.
Type - string
Optional - true
Default - default
node: Name of the node. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific node.
Type - string
Optional - true
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
[ {
"hostname":
"sw-hdr-proton01.mtr.labs.mlnx",
"ip":
"10.209.44.74",
"ping":
true,
"json_api":
"True",
"agent":
"1.6.0-3",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"comment":
"",
"last_updated":
1754220100,
"time_since_update":
3.36,
"dh":
null,
"su":
null,
"rack":
"PXX",
"unit":
27} ]