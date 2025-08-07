NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.6.0
Agent Status APIs

Get Agents Summary

  • Description – Gets the agent's summary.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/nodes/agents/summary

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific cluster.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

      • Default - default

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    {
    "total_device_count": 1,
    "correct_agent_version_installed": 1,
    "no_ping": 0,
    "no_json_api": 0,
    "no_agent": 0,
    "wrong_agent_version": 0,
    "no_reports": 0,
    "late_reports": 0,
    "stale_reports": 0,
    "expected_agent": "1.6.0-3",
    "comment": ""
}

Get Agents Details

  • Description – Gets the agent's summary.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/nodes/agents/details

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific cluster.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

      • Default - default

    • node: Name of the node. If set, the response will return the agent details for that specific node.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    [
    {
        "hostname": "sw-hdr-proton01.mtr.labs.mlnx",
        "ip": "10.209.44.74",
        "ping": true,
        "json_api": "True",
        "agent": "1.6.0-3",
        "node_type": "Switch",
        "comment": "",
        "last_updated": 1754220100,
        "time_since_update": 3.36,
        "dh": null,
        "su": null,
        "rack": "PXX",
        "unit": 27
    }
]

