NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.6.0  Changes and New Features in This Release

Changes and New Features in This Release

Feature

Description

Devices View

Added support for Devices View .

Device Health Report

Added support for Device Health Report in Reports.

Amber Simulation

Added support for Amber Simulation under Circuits Overview.

Filtering the Circuits by Syndrome

Added support for filtering the circuits by syndrome name under the Summary Report.

Rack View Health Summary

Added support for health summary under Rack View.

Server Profile

Added support for Server Profile sheet in unified topology. For more information, refer to P2P File.

Environment Variable File

Added environment variable configuration file to set variables on collector.

Set Collector NAT IP

Added environment variable AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP to define collector External (NAT) IP address.

Custom Full Report Interval

Added environment variable FORCE_FULL_REPORT_INTERVAL set a custom Interval for forcing full report generation on agents.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 7, 2025.
content here