Changes and New Features in This Release
Feature
Description
Devices View
Added support for Devices View .
Device Health Report
Added support for Device Health Report in Reports.
Amber Simulation
Added support for Amber Simulation under Circuits Overview.
Filtering the Circuits by Syndrome
Added support for filtering the circuits by syndrome name under the Summary Report.
Rack View Health Summary
Added support for health summary under Rack View.
Server Profile
Added support for Server Profile sheet in unified topology. For more information, refer to P2P File.
Environment Variable File
Added environment variable configuration file to set variables on collector.
Set Collector NAT IP
Added environment variable AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP to define collector External (NAT) IP address.
Custom Full Report Interval
Added environment variable FORCE_FULL_REPORT_INTERVAL set a custom Interval for forcing full report generation on agents.