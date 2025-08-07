Commands APIs

{ "command" : "load_topo" , "help" : [ "" , " load_topo filename [dns=true/false] [type=topo/dot] [cluster=<cluster name>] [servers=true/false]" , " loads a topology file" , "" , " Parameters" , " 1. dns [optional, boolean(true/false), default is true]:" , " if dns=true, hostname will be used to communication, otherwise user have to load IP file." , " 2. cluster [optional, string, default is 'default`] cluster name." , " 3. servers [optional, boolean(true/false), default varies]: flag whether to manage agents on servers." , " default is true for ETH clusters, not supported for IB clusters." , " 4. type [optional, string(topo/dot), default varies]" , " for IB clusters, the default is `topo`, and for ETH clusters the default is `dot`." , "" ] }