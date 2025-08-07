Devices View

When a device is selected from the table, a details panel appears on the right side of the screen.

The selected device's information is highlighted in the device header, and the available tabs are dynamically determined based on the device's capabilities.

The device header displays the device name with expand/collapse functionality on the left side of the name.

In expanded mode, the device details panel stretches to fit the page and displays the device's location hierarchy — Data Hall > Scalable Unit > Rack > Unit (when available).

It also includes information about the device type.