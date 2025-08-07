On This Page
Files Management APIs
Description – Gets the files inside a specified folder, if accessible via web.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/files_manager/<folder_name>/files?full_path=<true|false>
Params
full_path: if set to true the files will return with the absolute path
Type - bool
Optional - yes
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
[
"cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
"cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp-2.xlsx"]
Description – Uploads the provided file to the specified folder, only if the folder is accessible via web.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/files_manager/{folder_name}/files
Response Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
------WebKitFormBoundarybxAm2tY7u5Lrhs4q Content-Disposition: form-data; name=
"file"; filename=
"dc_layout.csv"Content-Type: text/csv ------WebKitFormBoundarybxAm2tY7u5Lrhs4q--
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
404 – NOT FOUND
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response - 201: Created
Description – Deletes the specified file, only if it is accessible via web.
Request URL –
DELETE /cablevalidation/files_manager/<folder_name>/files/<file_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response - NA