Filters APIs
Filter APIs work on a per-user basis, allowing each user to create their own filters.
Description – Gets all filters in the given page.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
[
"filter1",
"filter2"]
Description – Gets the filter by name in the specified page.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Example
{
"filter_name":
"filter1",
"columns": {
"a_endpoint_cable_pn": {
"type":
"Contains",
"filter":
"22"} } }
Description – Adds filter to the given page.
Request URL – P
OST /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
201 – Created
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Request Data Example
{
"filter_name":
"test2",
"columns":{
"a_endpoint_cable_pn":{
"type":
"Contains",
"filter":
"22"} } }
Response - 201: Created
Description – Deleted the given filter in the specified page.
Request URL –
DELET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – No Content