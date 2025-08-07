On This Page
Golden BER Test APIs
Description – Gets golden BER tests.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
[ {
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"name":
"Test1",
"scope":
"",
"status":
"Passed",
"user":
"admin",
"duration_time":
3,
"test_time":
125,
"result":
null,
"number_of_failed_circuits":
0,
"best_circuit_ber": {
"effective_ber":
0.0,
"raw_ber":
0.0},
"worst_circuit_ber": {
"effective_ber":
0.0,
"raw_ber": 1e-
10} } ]
Description – Gets golden BER test circuits.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/<test_name>/circuits
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
[ {
"a_endpoint": {
"node":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"port":
"P1",
"rack":
null,
"unit":
null,
"advanced_stats": {
"metadata": {
"read_time":
1727982822.4693458,
"file_name":
"/opt/ufm/cablevalidation/src/cablevalidation/cablesagent/data/amber.csv",
"file_timestamp":
1727982822.4331076},
"time_since_last_clear":
0.9,
"power_stats": {
"rx_power_lane_0":
1.0, .......
"rx_power_lane_7":
0.82,
"rx_power_high_th":
4.0,
"rx_power_low_th": -
5.0,
"tx_power_lane_0":
1.27, …
"tx_power_lane_7":
1.33,
"tx_power_high_th":
4.0,
"tx_power_low_th": -
3.47},
"temp_stats": {
"module_temperature":
49.0,
"temperature_low_th": -
10.0,
"temperature_high_th":
80.0},
"ber_stats": {
"effective_ber":
1.5e-
254,
"raw_ber": 2e-
08,
"ber_status":
"Poor",
"ber_performance":
"Improved"},
"carrier_transition_counter":
2,
"ib_interface_stats":
null,
"eth_interface_stats": {
"in_bytes":
null,
"in_drops":
null,
"in_errors":
null,
"out_bytes":
null,
"out_drops":
null,
"out_errors":
null},
"flapping_counters": {
"flap_30_sec":
0,
"flap_1_min":
1,
"flap_5_min":
1,
"flap_1_hr":
1,
"flap_12_hrs":
1,
"flap_24_hrs":
1} } },
"z_endpoint": { ..... } ]
Description – Creates a golden BER test.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber
Request Data Example
context - dc, dh, su, rack or node
items - The test scope, which typically includes a list of DH<n>, SU<n>/DH<n>, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"
{
"name":
"test",
"duration":
5,
"context":
"rack",
"items":[
"AAA"]}
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
409 – CONFLICT
Response - 201: Created
Description – Stops the given test.
Request URL –
DELETE /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/{test_name}
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – NA
Description – Download the amber file generated by a specific Golden BER test for a specific node.
Request URL –
GET /cv_tests/golden_ber/<test_name>/amber_<node_name>.csv.gz
Response Content Type – text/html
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – File
Description – Download amber files for the failed circuits generated by the golden ber test.
Request URL –
GET /cv_tests/golden_ber/<test_name>/<test_name>_failed_circuits_amber.tar.gz
Response Content Type – text/html
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – File