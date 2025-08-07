Installation Notes
The UFM Cable Validation Tool is compatible with the following fabric types:
Fabric Type
Description
InfiniBand
Supported on MLNX-OS Switches with NDR and HDR port speeds
XDR
Supported on NVOS Q3400-RA Switches with XDR port speed (Does not support link flap detection)
Ethernet
Supported on Cumulus Switches and Ethernet Hosts
NVLink
Type
Model
XDR Switches
NDR Switches
HDR Switches
Ethernet Switches
NVLink Switches
Ethernet GPU Servers
NVLink GPU Servers
Devices not included in this list will be supported by CVT but may not be displayed correctly in the rack view.
Pre-Requisites for Server/Hosts:
IB servers should have
mftand
ofedpackages installed.
GB200 compute nodes should have
nvidia-container-toolkitand
nvidia-smipackages installed.