Installation Notes

Supported Fabric Types

The UFM Cable Validation Tool is compatible with the following fabric types:

Fabric Type

Description

InfiniBand

Supported on MLNX-OS Switches with NDR and HDR port speeds

XDR

Supported on NVOS Q3400-RA Switches with XDR port speed (Does not support link flap detection)

Ethernet

Supported on Cumulus Switches and Ethernet Hosts

NVLink

  • Supported on NVOS Switches and compute nodes of GB200/GB300 rack types: 36x2, 36x1, and 72x1.

  • Supported on internal NVLink links in the rack

  • Hosts with external links as Ethernet or IB

  • The external InfiniBand links will report BER status, but neighboring information will need to be monitored from the neighboring switch side only.

Supported Devices

Type

Model

XDR Switches

  • Q3400_RA

NDR Switches

  • MQM9700

HDR Switches

  • MQM8700

Ethernet Switches

  • SN5600

  • SN5610

NVLink Switches

  • N5200_LD

  • N5201_LD

  • N5110_LD

  • N5112_LD

  • N5113_LD

Ethernet GPU Servers

  • SYS-421GE-TNHR2-LC-TW008 (H100)

  • PowerEdge XE9680

NVLink GPU Servers

  • GB200 NVL

  • DGX GB200 Compute Tray

  • Dell Server 9712a

Note

Devices not included in this list will be supported by CVT but may not be displayed correctly in the rack view.

Pre-Requisites for Server/Hosts:

  • IB servers should have mft and ofed packages installed.

  • GB200 compute nodes should have nvidia-container-toolkit and nvidia-smi packages installed.
