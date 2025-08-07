Known Issues in This Release
Reference Number
Issue
N/A
Description: The Cable Validation Tool does not support unmanaged switches
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
4180059
Description: Following the addition of XDR capabilities, please note the following updates and adjustments when using the Cable Validation Tool:
Keywords: XDR, NVOS, Switch, UI
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
4188077
Description: Scalability - Open 8251 on switch. On Cumulus and NVOS switches the port 8251 needs to be opened by the user
Keywords: Cumulus, NVOS
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
4560524
Description: The UI does not redirect to the login page if the user becomes unauthorized for any reason.
Keywords: Login, Unauthorized User, UI
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0