Known Issues in This Release

N/A

Description: The Cable Validation Tool does not support unmanaged switches

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

4180059

Description: Following the addition of XDR capabilities, please note the following updates and adjustments when using the Cable Validation Tool:

  1. Port 8251 Configuration on NVOS Switch:

    Users must open port 8251 on the NVOS switch by executing the following commands:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set acl AAA type ipv4
nv set acl AAA rule 1 match ip tcp dest-port 8251
nv set acl AAA rule 1 action permit
nv set interface eth0-1 acl AAA inbound control-plane
nv c a

  2. CVT is supported only on Blackmamba and not on crocodile

Keywords: XDR, NVOS, Switch, UI

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

4188077

Description: Scalability - Open 8251 on switch. On Cumulus and NVOS switches the port 8251 needs to be opened by the user

Keywords: Cumulus, NVOS

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

4560524

Description: The UI does not redirect to the login page if the user becomes unauthorized for any reason.

Keywords: Login, Unauthorized User, UI

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
