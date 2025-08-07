CVT 1.5 introduced a n ew Unified Topology file format. This format is further enhanced in CVT 1.6. This format aims to manage various cluster types, including InfiniBand( HDR/NDR/XDR) , Ethernet, and NVLink, with ease using an Excel-based structure for organized data representation. The proposed format (Excel file) with multiple sheets encapsulates the topology of modern data center requirements and acts as a one-stop solution.

The Unified Topology file format consists of 4 sheets:

Nodes Links DC Floor Layout (optional sheet if not managing GB200/300 racks) Server Profile (optional sheet if not managing Servers/Hosts)

Nodes

The Nodes sheet will focus on providing comprehensive information about the nodes within the cluster. The primary data points will include:

FabricID Rack Unit TrayIndex NodeName NodeType NodeOS NodeModel ServerProfile Managed

Column Value Type Description Mandatory NodeName String The identifier for the node within the network. ​​☒​ NodeType [Switch|Host] The classification of the node (e.g., host, switch). ​​☒​ NodeModel String The specific model of the node. ​​☒​ NodeOS String The OS running on the node. Supported OS are: mlnx-os, cumulus, nvos, and linux for hosts ​​☒​ Rack String The physical rack where the node is located. ​​☐​ Unit Integer The specific unit within the rack. ​​☐​ TrayIndex Integer The tray index within the rack. Relevant and mandatory for GB200 ​​☐​ CoolingType [Air|Liquid] The node cooling type (e.g., Air, Liquid). For future use (not supported now) ​​☐​ FabricID String The Site/Cluster/Fabric name/ID In case the topology includes multiple sites ​​☐​ ServerProfile String Hosts are assigned server profiles to provide mapping between different interface naming conventions. It is a custom name you can create while will be referenced in the Server Profile Sheet. ​​☐​ Managed [yes|no] Control if agent should be installed on this node. Set to 'yes' by default. ​​☒​

Notes:

If Rack/Unit information is missing, some features—specifically the Rack View and filtering capabilities—will not function in the CVT interface.

IB hosts need to be added to the nodes sheet, so that their corresponding links to switches can be detected. However, agent installation on them is not supported, hence their 'Managed' column value should be 'no'.

Column names are case-insensitive, and the order of columns does not affect functionality.

The user can dismiss optional columns as described in the Mandatory column.

Links

The Links sheet will detail the connectivity information across the nodes within the cluster. It will consist of the following columns:

A-Node A-Port Z-Node Z-Port Protocol Speed

Column Value Type Description Mandatory A-Node String The source node for the link. Must exist in the Nodes sheet ​​☒​ A-Port String/Integer The port on the source node. ​​☒​ Z-Node String The destination node for the link. Must exist in the Nodes sheet ​​☒​ Z-Port String The port on the destination node. ​​☒​ Protocol (ib/ethernet/nvlink) The protocol used for the connection ​​☒​ Speed XDR/NDR/HDR/Numeric The active speed of the link ​​☐​

In case of Host/Server ports, the A/Z-port would be the custom NIC name if available or the default NIC name. This value can be found in the output of `ip address show` command.

For IB hosts it is mandatory to have a server profile for this interface so that there is a mapping available for corresponding RDMA name of the port. RDMA name can be found from output of command: `sudo mst status -v`.

Notes:

Column names are case-insensitive, and the order of columns does not affect functionality.

The user can dismiss Optional Columns as explained in the Mandatory column.

Internal Links:

Internal links (NVLink within the GB200/300 racks) will not be part of the Links sheet. CVT shall detect any internal links based on the RackType and shall use the predefined JSON representation of these links to build the links. This approach ensures seamless integration and efficient configuration within the GB200/300 racks.

DC Floor Layout

The data center floor layout sheet is an optional sheet that is useful to provide a layout of the data center. This includes information about:

Data Halls: The various halls within the data center.

Scalable Units: Units designed to be scalable for future expansions. Add a default SU name for all if you are not using scalable unit concepts.

Racks: Detailed information about the racks within the data center. This information is mandatory for GB200/300 racks.

Rack: Rack Name



Rack Type: Type of the rack. Can be GB200_72x1, GB200_36x2, or GB200_36x1 for GB200 racks (similar convention is used for GB300) or any other general rack type like ServerRack, NetworkRack for other general racks.



Rack Group: Used for grouping the racks, especially in GB200 racks. It is a unique number for each GB200 rack system. A GB200 72x1 system would have a unique group number for itself. In a GB200 36x2 system, the two racks will belong to the same group_number. (Group number is just a made-up integer to facilitate the identification of rack systems correctly).



DataHall ScalableUnit Rack RackType Rack Group

Server Profile

The Server Profile sheet will be used to specify the interface configurations on Hosts, it does not have any significance for switches. The ServerProfile name mentioned in the Nodes sheet should have a corresponding entry here. Server Profile sheet will include below information:

Fabric ID CustomNICName NICOSName PhysicalPort RDMAName PCIAddress

Column Value Type Description Mandatory FabricID String For future use (not supported now) ​​☐​ CustomNICName String Custom name given to the NIC if it has been renamed from its default value. This value can be found listed in the output of the command `ip address show` ​​☒​ NICOSName String Default name of the interface. It can be found in the output of the command `ip address show`. If NIC is renamed with a custom name, the default name can be found under the altname tag. ​​☒​ PhysicalPort String The OSFP port/slot in IB networks ☐​ RDMAName String RDMA name of IB ports like mlx5_0, etc. Mandatory for IB ports. Can be found in the output of the command `sudo mst status -v` ​​☒​ PCIAddress String For future use (not supported now) ☐​