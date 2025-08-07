Resources APIs

NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.6.0
Get Clusters

  • Description – Gets all clusters.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/clusters

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Example

    ["default"]

Get Data Halls

  • Description – Get a list of all data halls

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/data_halls

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Example

    ["DH1", "DH2"]

Get Scalable Units

  • Description – Get a list of scalable units.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/scalable_units

  • Request Params

    • data_hall: If set, the API will return the scalable units for the specified data hall; otherwise, it will return all scalable units in the system.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - yes

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 - NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    ["SU1", "SU2"]

Get All Racks

  • Description – Gets a list of rack names.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/racks

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the racks in that specific cluster.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

      • Default - default

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    ["PXX", "PXH"]

Get Rack

  • Description – Gets a single rack by name.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/resources/racks/<rack_name>

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the rack in that specific cluster.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

      • Default - default

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    {
  "name": "AAA",
  "port_type": "ib",
  "dh": "DH1",
  "su": "SU1",
  "units": [{
      "unit": "35",
      "nodedesc": "swx-ray09 mlx5_0",
      "nodetype": "Switch",
      "system_info": {
        "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
        "Product Name": "Q3400_RA",
        "Version": "V0-F*Tb-L*GcNaEi-P*PaPa-O*Tb",
        "Serial Number": "MT2421X00988"
      },
      "device_health": {
        "Power Supply": {
          "Failed": 11,
          "Active": 1
        },
        "Power Supply Fans": {
          "Failed": 1,
          "Active": 1
        },
        "Fans": {
          "Failed": 0,
          "Active": 8
        }
      },
      "ports": [
        {
          "port": "sw26p1",
          "port_name": "",
          "syndrome": "Wrong-neighbor",
          "peer_port": "sw10p1",
          "peer_node": "x-spine-1"
        }]
	}]
}

Get Nodes

  • Description – Gets a single rack by name.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/resources/nodes

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the nodes in that specific cluster.

      • Type - string

      • Optional - true

      • Default - default

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    [
    {
        "node_desc": "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01",
        "node_name": "sw-hdr-proton01",
        "type": "Switch",
        "rack": "PXX",
        "unit": 27,
        "cluster": "default",
        "su_number": null,
        "data_hall": null,
        "health_summary": {
            "Power Supply": {
                "failed": 1,
                "active": 1
            },
            "Power Supply Fans": {
                "failed": 1,
                "active": 1
            },
            "Fans": {
                "failed": 0,
                "active": 12
            },
            "Ports": {
                "failed": 0,
                "active": 2
            }
        },
        "is_managed": true,
        "system_info": {
            "Manufacturer": "Mellanox Technologies Ltd.",
            "Product Name": "MQM8700",
            "Version": "AF",
            "Serial Number": "MT2019T11025"
        },
        "asset_tag": null,
        "ip": "10.209.44.74",
        "last_update_time": 1754222504
    }]

Get Resource Utilization

  • Description – Gets resource utilization.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/resource_utilization

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Example

    {
    "storage": {
        "space_total": "1.8T",
        "space_used": "156G",
        "space_available": "1.5T",
        "space_percent_used": "10%",
        "type": "ext4"
    },
    "memory": {
        "sys_mem_total": "125Gi",
        "sys_mem_used": "10Gi",
        "sys_mem_free": "71Gi",
        "sys_mem_used_percent": "8.24%",
        "swap_mem_total": "15Gi",
        "swap_mem_used": "0B",
        "swap_mem_free": "15Gi",
        "swap_mem_used_percent": "0.0%"
    },
    "cpu_util": {
        "timestamp": 1743960805.0907748,
        "cpu_util_all_cores": "1.43%",
        "cpu_util_current_core": "0.33%"
    }
}

