Rest APIs

Bringup Server REST API

The collector has a web server listening on two internal port 8251. This port is not advertized outside the machine. The bringup server is running an Apache server which uses the default https port.

Overriding Collector Web server Port

Users can modify the collector web server port as the following:

  • Plugin

    1. Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.

    2. Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation

    3. Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'BRINGUP_PORT' variable.

    4. Update and save the file.

    5. Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.

  • Standalone

    1. Pass the new port as Env by executing docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env BRINGUP_PORT=<new-port> cables_bringup

With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.
