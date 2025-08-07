On This Page
Users Management APIs
Description – Gets all users.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/users
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Data Example
[ {
"name":
"admin",
"account_type":
"admin"} ]
Description – Gets the user by the given name.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
{
"name":
"admin",
"account_type":
"admin"}
Description – Creates a user.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/users
Response Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
{
"account_type":
"cabler",
"password":
"user1",
"name":
"user1"}
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response - 201: Created
Description – Updates account type or password or both.
Request URL –
PATCH /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
{
"account_type":
"nvidia",
"password":
"test"}
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response - NA
Description – Deletes user by the given name.
Request URL –
DELETE /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response - NA
Description – Gets user account types.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/users/account_types
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Data Example
[
"nvidia",
"admin",
"cabler",
"developer"]