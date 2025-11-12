Rest APIs
The collector has a web server listening on two internal port
8251. This port is not advertized outside the machine. The bringup server is running an Apache server which uses the default https port.
Users can modify the collector web server port as the following:
Plugin
Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.
Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation
Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'BRINGUP_PORT' variable.
Update and save the file.
Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.
Standalone
Pass the new port as Env by executing docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env BRINGUP_PORT=<new-port> cables_bringup
With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.